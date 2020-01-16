Poker Ride/Hike/Paddle Jan. 18

Published on: January 16, 2020

The Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park will host its annual poker-themed Ride/Hike/Paddle Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Little Manatee River State Park event field, 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma.

Participants of all ages will set out in whichever mode of travel they choose to navigate park trails by following a map marked with different locations where they’ll find sealed envelopes containing playing cards in them. Their goal is to stop, take an envelope, complete the route and bring all unopened envelopes back to the event field by 1:30 p.m. There, before judges, they will reveal the playing card in each envelope, and make the best poker hand from the five cards they collected.

Advance admission at www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org is $20, which includes the park entry fee and lunch. The cost is $25 the day of the event. Additional lunches are available for $7. All proceeds directly benefit the park.

The Friends of Little Manatee River State Park is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that promotes the park and its offerings to the public. The group sponsors other annual events, which include The Haunted House & Trail, Treasure Hunt, moonlight rides and the Spring Fling, all of which help pay for park projects or expenses that aren’t included in the state budget.

The launch point for those who are canoeing or kayaking is the Canoe Outpost at 18001 301 S., 1.5 miles north of the Lightfoot Road park entrance. Canoe Outpost is providing $10 shuttle service for boat owners and $10 discounts on boat rentals for the event. For more information, rentals or shuttle service, call 813-634-2228.

For more information on the Poker Ride/Hike/Paddle, call 813-841-4218 or visit www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org.