Chamber hosts annual awards gala, winners announced

Published on: January 16, 2020

The Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet Jan. 10 at Club Renaissance. The event included dinner; recognition of the chamber’s trustees and outgoing board members Cedrick Wilson and Connie Huber; installation of the 2020 board, including new directors Christine Cieslik and Matt Permuth, and its officers; and remarks from outgoing Chairwoman Jeanne Burkeson, incoming Chairwoman Debbie Bates and Executive Director Lynne Conlan.

The following awards were given: Volunteer of the Year (Terry Walker), Nonprofit of the Year (Military Family Support Trust), New Member of the Year (Ginger Prusak), Business of the Year (A-Plus Heating & Air), Community Leader of the Year (Connie Lesko) and Chairman’s Award (Lois Kindle). New Member of the Year Ginger Prusak was unable to attend.

The event also included an in-memoriam tribute to Jim Severn and Larry Brigant by emcee Hal Jeffrey.

Lois Kindle