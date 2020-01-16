Free banjo workshop Sunday

Free banjo workshop this Sunday, Jan. 19

Published on: January 16, 2020

The Firehouse Cultural Center at 101 1st Ave NE, Ruskin, is hosting a free banjo workshop with Randy Wilson on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m.

Wilson is folk director emeritus at the Hindman Settlement School in eastern Kentucky. He has studied with many old-time banjo players in the region, including Lee Boy Sexton, George Gibson and Roscoe Halcomb.

Wilson will have banjos from Africa and different period banjos from America. There will be banjo history, banjo stories, banjo tunings and banjo playing styles of the eastern Kentucky mountains.

Everyone is invited to this free event … and bring your Banjo if you have one.

For more information, call the FCC at 813-645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.