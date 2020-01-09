Showmen’s Circus under the big top Jan. 11

Proceeds benefit local charities

Published on: January 9, 2020

The annual Showmen’s Charity Circus is Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Showmen’s Event Center at 6915 Riverview Drive in Gibsonton, with three big shows under the big top at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at the Showmen’s Club (above) or at The Observer News office and M&M Printing, 210 Woodland Estates Ave. S.W., Ruskin (cash only). Adult tickets are $12 in advance, $15 on show day. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Pick up a free child’s ticket at one of the locations above or cut out the one on this page. Limit two free tickets for each paid adult.

The International Independent Showmen’s Association (I.I.S.A.) has been presenting this annual circus for nearly 40 years and all proceeds benefit local charities. All the show’s personnel and performers donate their time and skills to benefit the community and present amazing entertainment for the entire family.

This year’s circus promises to be the best ever with acts from around the world and performing animals all presented under the Big Top.

Featured this year will be the Royal performing camels. Six of the giant two-hump dromedary camels perform together in unison — the only act of its type in North America. Also on the schedule will be motorcycle maniac Johnny Rocket, a flying trapeze artist; performing horses, dogs, contortionists, jugglers, clowns and so much more.

Don’t miss the main feature of any circus — the performing elephants presented by Captain Wayne Franzen. These ponderous pachyderms fill the center ring and entertain with amazing stunts and agility.

The circus midway opens one hour before show time with elephant, camel and pony rides, and, of course, delicious circus treats for sale. For more information, call 813-677-9377.