Obituaries for the week of Jan. 9, 2020

Eileen Mary Britz

Published on: January 8, 2020

Eileen Mary Britz, aka Sister Rose Clare, OP, age 93, of Tampa, FL, passed away December 29, 2019, at Melech Hospice House.

Eileen was born in Detroit, Michigan, April 6, 1926. She graduated from St. Mary of Redford High in 1942. After high school she attended Sienna Heights College and received her degree in teaching. It was during this time that Eileen entered the Dominican religious order. She worked in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Florida and Michigan. During this time, Eileen earned her Masters Degree of Arts from Columbia University in NYC, majoring in Music and Voice. She taught at Rosary High School and was principal of St. Lawrence in Detroit from 1963-1970. In the early 70’s, she lead Religious Education for the Archdiocese of Detroit. She left religious life in the mid 1970’s but continued to serve. She worked in the prison system, teaching inmates GED classes, started a prison choir and she lent her musical talent to many parishes in the Spring Hill, Tampa and Sun City Center areas. She moved to John Knox (Concordia) where she busied herself playing music for services of all denominations, giving communion to the sick and helping all she could.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry J. Britz and Clara Sebenick Britz; sisters: Shirley Buechel (Norbert), Elizabeth Sova (Aloysius) and brother Jean Britz (Patricia). She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at the Concordia Chapel, January 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. located at 4100 E. Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613.

Gerald Ira Goldschlager

Gerald Ira Goldschlager, age 81, passed away from natural causes on January 1, 2020. Gerald started his flying career as a US Air Force cadet who worked his way up to the rank of major before transitioning into the role of an airline pilot. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Omaha. Gerald was an active member of Shriners Club, Men’s Club of Quincy, St. Jude’s Hospital, Boys Town and the Military Veterans Club. He is survived by his wife Melba Goldschlager, whom he married in 1961, his daughter Lisa and his son Matthew.

A service will be held by Rabbi Carla R. Freedman at Beth Israel The Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center, 1115 Del Webb Blvd. E, Sun City Center, FL 33573, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Donations can be made in honor of Gerald Goldschlager to Orbis at www.donate.orbis.org or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home 813-634-9900.

John (Jack) A. Hachen

John (Jack) Allan Gross, Hachen, age 95, went to be with our Heavenly Father, Saturday, December 21, 2019, peacefully at his home with his loving wife and five adoring children at his side.

Born September 10, 1924, in Cleveland, OH, he was a graduate of Orange High School in Orange Village, OH, in 1943, and received his BS from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, in 1952. Married to the love of his life, Adele Skuse, on September 2, 1950, they were happily married for 69 years.

He was a WWII Veteran, having entered the Army Air Corps on June 29, 1943, immediately after high school graduation. After the end of the war, Jack was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in March 1946. He was part of the Air Transport Command in India and China and received a personal commendation from the commanding general of the C.B.I. Theatre of Operation. He lived his life as a strong patriot who loved this country and the men and women who defend it!

He enjoyed many adventurous experiences, including logging in Idaho and gold mining in Alaska. Jack was employed for 36 years as an office manager for Perl-Mack/JP & Co., a construction and development company in Denver, CO, retiring at age 72.

All of his hobbies were focused around his faith, family and country. He will always be remembered for his warm, outgoing personality, which he shared with everyone he met. He was an animated storyteller who held his listening audience captive, often surrounded by grandchildren eagerly requesting “Tell us another story!” With great ease, he would enthusiastically break out in song, remembering every note and lyric, even those from his youth. He hummed his way through many days, and the sweet sound of him doing so made us all smile. He responded often with humor and laughter and was a frequent visitor at family gatherings. He possessed abundant generosity not only toward family but to others less fortunate. He exhibited tremendous, unchanging faith and love of the Lord throughout his life.

Greeted in heaven by his parents Charles and Emma Hachen; two brothers, Dick and James; and son-in-law Leon Koehn, he will someday be reunited with family members left on earth: his loving wife, Louise Adele; daughter Alison Russell (Mike); son Dan Hachen (Joyce); daughter Ardis Koehn; son Grant Hachen (Megan McKeefrey); son Brian Hachen (Janie); 10 grandchildren: Lannea Hand (Nathan), David Koehn (Trisha), Brandon Russell, Adam Koehn (Monica), Katie Hachen, Blake Hachen, Kayla Hachen, Trevor Hachen, Makenna Hachen and Saylor Hachen and two great grandchildren: Ellie and Evan.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care provided by LifePath Hospice of Tampa. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Adele Hachen at 213 Silver Falls Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572.

Lawrence A. Hatfield

Lawrence Anthony Hatfield, born October 7, 1953, in Miami, FL, and raised in Nassau, Bahamas, passed away on December 31, 2019, at the age of 66 in Ruskin, FL, where he had become a longtime resident. Early on he worked as a Tropical Fish Farmer and commercial fisherman, then became a Maintenance Journeyman where he retired from Blake Medical Hospital. Larry loved fishing, hunting, telling jokes, his family, friends and good home cooked meals. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Albertha; his wife Patti; brother Jay and sister Joan.

He is survived by his children, Joey Hatfield of Riverview, Erica Schaub and husband Mike of Ruskin, sister Jeanette Golombeski; grandchildren Sarah and Joshua; great-granddaughter Braelyn and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, at South House at 2 p.m. located at 2707 36th Ave. S.E. in Ruskin, FL.

Donna Mae Hobbs

Donna Mae Hobbs, 86, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, in the presence of her loving husband and children, after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Hobbs; her son Dale and wife Bonnie of Maple Valley, WA; her son David and wife Anne-Marie of Oakton, VA; her daughter Diane Mellinger and husband James Swift of Barnard, VT; and six grandchildren: Gemma, Kendra, Seth, Ryan, Tessa and Jordan.

She was born in Froude, Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of Nelson and Mabel Thompson. She moved in her childhood to homes in Ontario and Alberta, meeting her husband Don in Edmonton, Alberta, where they were married in 1952. They moved to Memphis, TN, where Donald completed his PhD in Biochemistry at the University of Tennessee. They raised their family in Niantic, CT, where they continued to live for over 50 years, before moving to Sun City Center, FL, and then Randolph Center, VT.

Donna received her Associate Degree from Mitchell College and worked as an assistant librarian at Lillie B. Haynes Elementary School in Niantic for over fifteen years. She believed strongly in giving back to her community and volunteered at many organizations, including the Women’s Correctional Institution in Niantic, CT, a crisis center, and Meals on Wheels. She was a generous and caring neighbor and friend to many.

A celebration of her life will be held at Morgan Orchards Senior Living Community, in Randolph Center, VT, later in the winter, with an eventual burial in East Lyme Cemetery in CT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Day Funeral Home in Randolph, VT.

Kenneth J. Jarvis Sr.

Kenneth J. Jarvis Sr., 77, of Riverview, FL, since 1999 (formerly of Buffalo, NY), died November 29, 2019. Survived by loving wife Diane K., daughter Mary Pat Fitch, son Kenneth; three step-children: Lori Winkler, Linda (Paul) Biglow, Shawn (Karen) Colligan; sister Karen (Howard) Ehrhardt; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial to be held at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 4 p.m.

John R. Mulford

John “Jack” Robert Mulford, 85, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019, surrounded by family. Jack was formerly of Hull, MA, where he raised his four children.

In addition to being very involved in his children’s activities and in the community, he was the commissioner of the Pop Warner Football League and a cubmaster. In his later years, Jack loved to go on cruises with his wife Dorothy. He played golf and taught bridge and cribbage at Kings Point in Sun City Center. He was a voracious reader all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy O. Mulford of Sun City Center, FL. He was the devoted father of Michael Mulford and his wife Janie, James Mulford, Sherry Larkin and Donna Dunlea and her husband Jack. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Bart Orlowski and Linda Jennings, Neil Orlowski and his wife Rose, Jon Orlowski, Steven Orlowski and Meaghan Diver, Lisa Vecchiolla and her husband Joe and Jill Chernovetz and her husband Michael. He was a loving grandfather to 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and he had many nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by three brothers: George Mulford and his wife Betty, William Mulford, Ronald Mulford and two sisters: Claire Walker and her husband James and Marie Proulx. He was predeceased by his first wife Grace and by his brother Herbert Mulford.

A funeral mass will be held on January 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations in Jack’s name to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Bobby L. Thomas

Bobby L. Thomas passed away on December 29, 2019, in Sun City Center, FL. He was born to Ocie and Essie Mae Thomas on June 6, 1930, in Berlin, GA. Bobby is survived by Lynn Thomas, his wife of 44 years; three sisters: Hillie Cliburn (Raymond), Millie Riley (Tommy) and Patty Frazier; one son, Larry Thomas (Jane); one stepson, Bryan Rae (Margaret); daughter, Darlene McFarland (Ronnie); stepdaughter, Brenda Adams (John); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Bob leaves behind countless friends around the world.

After graduating from high school in Moultrie, GA, Bob enlisted in the U. S. Air Force. Upon completion of Officer’s Training, he became Radar Observer and Navigator of F94, F89 and B52 aircraft. He retired as a Major in June 1967, following a tour (1964-1965) in Vietnam. Bob was stationed in Tampa, FL; Fairbanks, AK; Presque Isle, ME; Colorado Springs, CO; Sacramento, CA; Myrtle Beach, SC; Tokyo, Japan; and Omaha, NB.

Upon retirement, “the Major” returned to Brandon, FL, where he sold real estate for 30 years. Bob and Lynn moved to Sun City, Florida, where they spent retirement years traveling, gardening and dancing. He was of the Baptist faith and will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice. Arrangements were made by National Cremation and Burial Society, Ruskin, FL.

Wilburetta “Micki” Wilder

Wilburetta McDonald “Micki” Wilder, 92 of Syracuse, NY, passed away Wednesday, just in time to see the new decade begin. Micki was a 20-year resident in the Sun City Center community. She spent many hours with the security patrol, emergency squad, tai chi and lawn bowling team. Micki was a longstanding member of Fairmount Community Church, United Church of Christ.

She was pre-deceased by John, her husband of 44 years, in 1993. She is survived by daughter Susan (Richard Teigen) Wilder of Fairmount and their daughter Christie; daughter Carol (Richard) Garnsey of Baldwinsville and their daughter Melissa (Zachary) Delyser; a sister, Nona Wiley of Lafayette, LA; and many beloved nieces, nephews and their extended families.

Calling hours will be Friday, January 10, 4 to 7 p.m. at B.L. Bush and Sons Funeral Home, 10 Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031. Services are Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Community Church, 126 S. Terry Rd., Syracuse.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to The Fairmount Community Church Endowment Fund, 126 S. Terry Rd., Syracuse 13219 or The Carol Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY, Inc., PO Box 187, Warners, New York 13164.

Please sign her guestbook at www.BLBUSH.com.