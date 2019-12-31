Resolutions

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Resolutions

Published on: December 31, 2019

What did you do New Year’s Eve? Lots of us went to parties, watched fireworks or stayed in for the night to watch the Times Square ball drop. But there’s that other thing that we habitually do. Yep. We make those dreaded New Year’s resolutions.

The dictionary defines resolutions as something a person does to change an undesired trait or behavior to accomplish a personal goal or otherwise improve one’s life.

The most common New Year’s resolutions are exercise more, lose weight, get organized, learn a new skill, followed by live life to the fullest, save more money, quit smoking and spend more time with family and friends. And getting a new job is right up there. Does that list sound familiar?

According to U.S. News and World Report, the failure rate for New Year’s Resolutions is about 80 percent, and most people lose their resolve by mid-February. Women make more health-focused resolutions while men seem to stick to finding a new job and laying off the booze.

According to Eric Zorn (I don’t know who he is either, but I like what he said), “Making resolutions is a cleansing ritual of self-assessment and repentance that demands personal honesty and, ultimately, reinforces humility. Breaking them is part of the cycle.”

Psychologically, the start of a new calendar year creates changes in our mind set. We think back to the prior year’s events and think about what could have been. Also, what could we have done better. A new year signals a new beginning and perhaps your chance at redemption., a “do-over” as it were.

But this year we are looking at entering a new decade. That’s a big deal, so lots of folks are making big resolutions to match.

Live Sorted says we should set some short, medium and long-term goals. That makes it easier to visualize where you want to be and when you will hit that goal.

But I have my own plan. I try to make my resolutions something I can actually accomplish and stick to. Then next year, I can look back proud as heck of what I have accomplished. So, let me give up a few of my fool-proof resolutions. You are allowed to copy, if you’d like. I resolve to give up sweets whose names begin with the letter “Z.” And I resolve not to be late to work on the second Tuesday of every week. I think I’ve got that resolution thing in the bag.

Wishing you all a great start to the new decade, resolutions or not.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.