Obituaries for the week of Jan. 2, 2020

Mary Anne Jackson

Published on: December 30, 2019

Mary Anne Newell Jackson of Sun City Center FL passed away peacefully from this life on Dec. 14 at Southbay Hospital in Sun City Center. Mary Anne was originally from St. Petersburg FL, the only child of Howard and Sarah Newell who preceded her in death. Other survivors from her husband’s family include Trey Jackson (Patty) of TN, Patrick Jackson of PA, Harris Tate of KS, Ed Tate (Gwen) of TN, Jimmy Tate (Pam) of TN, Bo Bostick (Dee) and Richard Bostick (Margaret) of SC.

Mary Anne spent several years traveling with her husband Dan. They toured 46 states together in their motorhome and enjoyed nature walks and bird watching, thus fostering Mary Anne’s love of nature and all of God’s creation. Mary Ann’s favorite time of day was sunset. She would marvel at the colors and often expressed her awe at God’s handiwork! Mary Anne and Dan made their home in Sun City Center in 2010 where Mary Anne became an avid card player, a red hatter with the Purple Butterflies, and a driver for the Sun City Center Security Patrol.

Maryann’s love of the Lord brought her to Saint John The Divine Episcopal in Sun City Center. Here she was active in many volunteer positions within the church including The Daughters of the King, Compassionate Friends, lay ministry to the hospitalized, and the Flower Guild. Her church family and the friends that she made there were very important to her. All of them became very special people in her life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Maryanne had a zest for life, a giving spirit, a beautiful smile and a deep love of God. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 4, 2020,at 11 a.m. at St. John The Divine Episcopal Church 1015 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Interment will follow the service in Grace Gardens located on the church grounds. A reception will follow in the church hall and all are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund or the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Rae Danielson Liljestrand

Mrs. Rae Danielson Liljestrand, 82, of Sun City Center, FL, went joyfully to meet her Savior on December 20, 2019.

A small family prayer service, led by Pastor Tom Townsend of Trinity Baptist Church, Sun City Center, was held on Dec. 22 at the the Sun City Center Funeral Home. Mrs. Liljestrand’s wish was to have her ashes laid to rest in Thomasville, GA, next to her husband, Paul. Notice of the burial service planned for Spring 2020 will be given by Allen and Allen Funeral Home in Thomasville, GA.

Mrs. Liljestrand is survived by son Stephen and wife Karin; son Christian and wife Beth Ann; grandchildren Christian, Sarah and Bryn; her sister, Vera Danielson Ferrazzano, and husband John; and Rae’s faithful canine companion, Buddy.

Nancy Shultz Wyrick

Aug. 8, 1928- Dec. 12, 2019

Humanity lost one of its best and brightest souls and heaven gained a real firecracker when Nancy took her last breath December 12. She was the only child born to Frederick Charles and Lou Buzek Shultz in South Bend, Indiana. The family moved to Indianapolis where Nancy completed her schooling, graduating from Broad Ripple High School. Nancy married Roy Foxworthy in 1949 and from their union four children were born; they later divorced. Nancy returned to the work force in 1963 and was employed by L.S. Ayres & Co., J.C. Penney, and the Veterans Administration. In 1966 Nancy married Rodney Wyrick, a career military man and widower with four children of his own. Their lives were filled with much travel, moving, new jobs and new friends to be made. Nancy fit right in and embraced her new life. The blended family joined together to create a lasting familial bond that has stood the test of time.

Nancy was an independent, determined and adventurous woman. She loved to read and learn something new; experience nature; explore new places; hike new trails; grow exotic flowers; have a glass of wine or cold beer with friends and family; cook family meals and enjoy the feast and fellowship; solve jigsaws, crosswords and cryptograms; sing along with musical soundtracks; try new crafts; send Christmas ornaments to her family and keep up with Snoopy’s latest adventures. Nancy taught the entire family to be loving, supportive individuals by her example. Following her retirement, Nancy and Rod moved to Sun City Center, where they once again got involved with activities and friends. Some years after Rod’s passing, Nancy moved to Aston Gardens at the Courtyards. She enjoyed the activities, the beautiful grounds, the friends she made there, and she especially liked the food! Nancy was a member of Broad Ripple Methodist Church and United Community Church, Daughters of the Nile, Tampa Bay Area Women’s Club, Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, We Care Ladies of Sun City Center Shrine and Past Potentates Ladies of Egypt Shrine.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rodney, son-in-law Mahmoud Bahrami, and grandson Jeremy Wyrick. She is survived by her children: Linda (Bob) Flynn, Rebecca (Charlie) Krikorian, Beverly (Paul) Radloff, Roberta Wyrick, Scott (Madelyn) Foxworthy, Randy Wyrick (Mary Workman), Carol Bahrami and Ricky Wyrick; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cremation has taken place, and at Nancy’s request there will be no service. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or a charity of your choice.