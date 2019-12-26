Riverview Honorary Mayor named

Published on: December 26, 2019

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

One mayor, two deputy mayors, six business- of the-year finalists, a newly named event coordinator and a 10-year anniversary celebration for the Taking Care of Business networking group marked the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s membership meeting this month.

In short, everything but a partridge in a pear tree stepped up for a photo at the Dec. 17 luncheon at The Regent in Riverview, where oversized checks totaling just shy of $39,000 marked the end of a two-month contest that kicked off at the Forge Irish Pub in Brandon.

David Cyral owner of Hypnotic Engagements, stepped into the role of 2020 honorary mayor of Riverview with $18,626 collected for his two chosen nonprofits: My Warriors Place in Ruskin and the South County Spartans Athletic Program.

Coming in a close second, in their second bid for honorary mayor of Riverview, were Marijean and Bryan Reith, also known as “Team Reith” with Re/Max Realty Unlimited. The Reiths raised $16,222.22 in their race to support the Impact Program and the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO).

“I’m excited to be honorary mayor,” Cyral said. “I don’t know what to expect yet, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Running for honorary mayor, “I learned a lot about the community,” he added. “I learned a lot about people’s passions. I learned a lot about how to host events, shotgun style. I learned more than anything, it’s humbling, it truly is. It’s a lot of money to raise for charity.”

While Cyral sang his praises for the Reiths, they, in turn, lent their support to Cyral. “Daniel will be an amazing mayor, and this will be good for his business,” Marijean Reith said. “And we’re excited to be deputy mayors. We need to give a thank you to [past honorary mayor] Tammy Holmberg for establishing the deputy mayor program in 2017. Now we’ll all be able to share in the responsibilities of this year-long experience.”

While the mayor and deputy mayors are getting a well-deserved rest after their grueling campaigns, chamber officials are gearing up for the 2020 annual membership and awards dinner, complete with the traditional table-decorating contest.

The 2020 theme is “Caribbean Nights,” and the event is set to kick off 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at The Regent in Riverview at 6437 Watson Road.

At the dinner the 2019 Business of the Year awards will be announced in three categories, based on business size.

Finalists vying for organizations with five employees or fewer are Accent American, Mo2vated Photography and Pearson Capital.

For organizations with up to 20 employees, the finalists are Impact Taekwondo Center, Osprey Observer and Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay.

For organizations with more than 20 employees, the finalists are Electric Today, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and St. Joseph’s Hospital–South.

Set to help organize the event is the chamber’s newly named event coordinator, Gabby Morford, who was at the Dec. 17 luncheon, sponsored by Taking Care of Business (TCOB), the chamber’s networking group.

TCOB meets Thursday mornings at The Alley at Southshore and is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Ed Booth, of Huth & Booth Photography, was among the charter members.

“The biggest thing we did is we didn’t make it seat-specific,” he said. “If you’re a chamber member, you’re invited to join.”

The group today averages about 80 members per meeting, Booth added, and it’s one of the highlights of his week. “The camaraderie we have, we literally feel like a family,” Booth said. “You can’t come to a meeting and not laugh three or four times. We have a great time. I know you may hear that a lot, but in our case it’s true.”

For more information, visit the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce website at www.RiverviewChamber.com or call 813-234-5944.