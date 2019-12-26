Obituaries for the week of Dec. 26, 2019

Joyce Buehler

Published on: December 26, 2019

Joyce Buehler, 92, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving husband and several of her sons and stepsons.

She was born in Salamanca, New York, and grew up in the greater Buffalo, New York, area. During her senior year in high school she started working as a telephone operator. After World War II ended, she married her husband Benjamin Buehler, and they celebrated over 50 years of marriage together before his passing. Together they had four children: Bonnie Rowell, Mark Buehler, Matthew Buehler and Luke Buehler. After her youngest child was born, she returned to work for the New York Telephone Company and retired as a manager.

In 1994, she and her husband Benjamin relocated to Kings Point. After Benjamin passed away, she married Clement Bissonette and shared over 15 years of marriage. Her family expanded to include seven more stepchildren: Susan Gibson, Stephen Bissonette, Gary Bissonette, Aimee Bissonette McKamey, Shawn Malley, Mark Bissonette and Danielle Kasmarick. All of whom affectionately referred to her as “Mom.”

Joyce took great pride in her 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is pre-deceased by her siblings; her husband, Benjamin Buehler, and her daughter Bonnie Rowell.

Prior to retirement, Joyce enjoyed home bureau meetings, crafts and cake making. Once in Kings Point, she enjoyed golf, dancing, her circle of friends and volunteering for many charitable causes.

Please send any memorials to Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow immediately after Mass in the church’s Conesa Center Hall. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Keith Charles Emricson

Keith Charles Emricson, 76, of Wimauma, Florida, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by family.

He was born August 3, 1943, in Woodstock, IL, to Thore and Hulda (Shultz) Emricson. He married Judy A. Belcher on October 21, 1982, in Gibsonton, FL.

He served in the US Army, stationed in Germany. He worked several years offshore, then found his calling in fencing and started his own company, D&E fencing with David Dillard. He then began working for Merchants Metals as assistant manager in 1998 and retired in 2008.

He loved to fish. It was his passion. He always looked forward to his annual fishing trips with his brothers in past years. He enjoyed the countless fishing trips with Billy Howell whom he had the pleasure of working with for many years. He had a love of watching old Westerns and enjoyed discussing them with his best friend of 45 years, Big Mike. He loved his trips to Homosassa every other month to visit one of his closest and dearest friends, Huck, and sister-in-law Dreama and also his trips to the Lake Ranch in Lake Placid with his best bud Jim. He was a die-hard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and enjoyed watching them in the new BarnBar he and his son-in-law Joey had recently built together, well, Keith “supervised.” He enjoyed family and was a very proud father and grandpa(pepaw).

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Judy, aka Schatz; six children-two living in Illinois and four living in Florida, Diane Landers, Laura Halicke (Ron), James Rowell (Katie), Susan Kapioski(John), Jeff Emricson (Renee), Margo Hunter (Joey); 19 grandchildren: Amanda, Lisa, Ashley, Bubba, Ronnie, Corey, James, Paul, Taylor, Josie, Courtney, Hope, Brook, Chaz, Austin, Alec, Yamari, Rowan and Payton; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Larry Emricson (Mary), Ken Emricson(Merlyn); two sisters, Carol Knudsen and Darlene Lilja(Milton); two sisters-in-law, Marge Emricson and Charlotte Emricson; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Angie Ballard; his parents; brothers, Ronald C. Emricson and LaVern T. Emricson; a sister, Anna Marie Emricson and brother-in-law LeRoy Knudsen.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by family, friends and his beloved dog Duke.

There will be a celebration of his life on January 18, 2020, 2 p.m. at the Hunter-Emricson Ranch,15026 CR 672 Wimauma, FL 33598.

Mary Anne Jackson

Mary Anne Newell Jackson of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully from this life on Dec. 14 at Southbay Hospital in Sun City Center. Mary Anne was originally from St. Petersburg, FL, the only child of Howard and Sarah Newell, who preceded her in death. Other survivors from her husband’s family include Trey Jackson (Patty) of TN, Patrick Jackson of PA, Harris Tate of KS, Ed Tate (Gwen) of TN, Jimmy Tate (Pam) of TN, Bo Bostick (Dee) and Richard Bostick (Margaret) of SC.

Mary Anne spent several years traveling with her husband Dan. They toured 46 states together in their motorhome and enjoyed nature walks and bird watching, thus fostering Mary Anne’s love of nature and all of God’s creation. Mary Ann’s favorite time of day was sunset. She would marvel at the colors and often expressed her awe at God’s handiwork! Mary Anne and Dad made their home in Sun City Center in 2010 where Mary Anne became an avid card player, a red hatter with the Purple Butterflies, and a driver for the Sun City Center Security Patrol.

Maryann’s love of the Lord brought her to St. John The Divine Episcopal Church in Sun City Center. Here she was active in many volunteer positions within the church, including The Daughters of the King, Compassionate Friends, lay ministry to the hospitalized, and the Flower Guild. Her church family and the friends that she made there were very important to her. All of them became very special people in her life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Maryanne had a zest for life, a giving spirit, a beautiful smile and a deep love of God. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 4, 2020, at St. John The Divine Episcopal Church, 1015 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Interment will follow the service in Grace Gardens, located on the church grounds. A reception will follow in the church hall and all are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund or the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Digna Lacey

Digna (nee Monterrosa) Lacey passed away unexpectedly at home in Tracy, CA, on December 15, 2019. She was born in Suchitoto, El Salvador (farm girl, then city); she came to the US in 1959 and five years later married John Wayne Lacey. They were together 55 years. They celebrated their 55 years by visiting the Western Rocky Mountains from Canada to Northern and Southern California.

Digna earned a BS degree at Shenandoah University and worked at Stanford University (SU), IBM, Comcast and SU Linear Accelerator. In their earlier years, she and John traveled worldwide for some 25 years.

Digna is survived by her husband; brothers, Jose and Othmaro; sister Argentina; numerous nephews, nieces, great and great-great same, as well as many cousins.

Predeceased are her parents, Jesus and Vicente; brothers Vicente, Lizandro and Antonio; and sister, Francisca.

Funeral services were provided by Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor; with a closed casket visitations on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church (Jefferson) then burial at the Greene County Memorial Park, followed by a brunch for attendees at the Greene County Country Club. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.

Digna, always with kindness, a smile, a laugh, a shopper, and no complaints, will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Sharon L. Love

Sharon L. Love of Sun City Center passed on December 15, 2019, at age 78. She fell victim to aggressive ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband, Doug Gatchell; her son David; his wife Kern, their twin daughters, Lauren and Elise of Columbus, OH; and her sister Rose Smith of Great Falls, VA.

Sharon was born in Washington, DC in 1941 and attended the University of Maryland to earn a degree in mathematics. She later attended Catholic University and was awarded a degree in Social Work. Most of her career was spent in either Fairfax County Government or US Government positions as a social worker and employee assistance counselor. She and Doug moved to Sun City Center after retiring in 2006.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations in Sharon’s name to your favorite charity or one of Sharon’s favorites: WUSF Radio; NPR Public Radio; National Parkinson’s Foundation; Susan B. Komen for the Cure; National Stroke Association; Habitat for Humanity; PEO Chapter ll — George Roesch Scholarship Fund; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Samaritan Services Inc of Sun City Center; C.A.R.E. — Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort, Inc of Ruskin, FL; Salvation Army; Southeastern Guide Dogs, Inc of Palmetto, FL; Lifepath Hospice.