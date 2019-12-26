Foundation funds Respite Ministry

United Methodist Church of SCC’s Breakaway Respite Ministry receives huge helping hand

Published on: December 26, 2019

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Shore Council of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay recently gave a big boost to the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s Breakaway Respite Ministry.

On Dec. 13, members of the council presented a check for $44,500 to The Rev. Pam DeDea, an associate pastor at the church who oversees the faith-based model of respite care.

“We are so grateful to the Community Foundation for this grant and their faith in our ministry,” DeDea said. “A portion of the money will be set aside to hire a director and cover some of the respite ministry’s start-up expenses. It will also be used to add better lighting in the program room and update our handicapped bathrooms. The remainder will go to scholarships for people in need.”

Open to the public, the Breakaway program is designed to provide a safe place for caregivers to leave their loved ones and have a four-hour break to do whatever they desire.

“The goal of our program is to give meaning and purpose to people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia,” DeDea said. “While in our supervised care, seniors participate in games and activities, specifically designed for them, which help with things like eye/hand coordination, socialization and memory stimulation.

“They also do stretching exercises, listen to music and work on service projects like sending Christmas cards to troops overseas.”

Respite sessions currently take place on Mondays and Tuesdays and begin with the Pledge of Allegiance, a devotion and prayer. After their hot lunch, participants play balloon volleyball and close the afternoon by singing “My Country Tis of Thee.”

Still in its early stages, the program is making a difference.

“A caregiver recently shared the story of a loved one who had been nonverbal for a couple of months before coming to us,” DeDea said. “After only two weeks in the ministry, the person started communicating.”

That’s exactly the kind of project the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay is interested in funding.

“We’re excited to be part of such a much-needed initiative in our community, where seniors struggling with memory issues are given the opportunity to contribute in whatever way they can,” said Debbie Caneen, South Shore Council member. “Programming like this adds significance to their day and makes them feel valued.”

Participants are a mix of community residents and church members. When the program began Sept. 30, there were five participants, DeDea said. Now, 14 people are enrolled, with an average of 10 participants per day; 35 volunteers have signed up to work in the ministry, and there are usually 10 to 12 helping at each session.

United Methodist Church of Sun City Center Pastor Charlie Rentz tasked DeDea with starting the Breakaway Respite Ministry, and he is pleased with its results.

“I am thrilled and excited about its meeting such a need in the community and our church,” he said. “We’ve already seen lives touched and changed by the ministry and look forward to expanding and growing the program. It couldn’t have happened without Pam’s vision and tenacity.”

The church hopes to add a Thursday session in the early spring. If you’d like to help, send a check made payable to the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center with the notation “For Breakaway Ministry” to 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

For more information on the program, call 813-634-2539 or email pam@sccumc.com.