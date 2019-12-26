Canine Cabana adds group training

Canine Cabana adds group training classes for dogs and their humans

Published on: December 26, 2019

By LOIS KINDLE

Have you always wanted to have your favorite pooch trained by professionals but weren’t sure you could afford it or commit a fixed amount of time to get it done?

In its 11th year, Canine Cabana now offers four different levels of flexible and affordable group training classes designed to teach your dog everything from basic behaviors and street manners to handling distractions and other forms of advanced behaviors. Classes are scheduled multiple times per week to fit your schedule and fulfill your expectations.

“We help pet parents build and maintain lifelong relationships with their dogs,” said co-owner Kendall Duncan. “The goal is for them to have good, well-behaved dogs that fit their lifestyles.”

This program is designed to be different.

“Our group training is unlike any other in the area,” said Duncan’s business partner Angie Pickren. “Our professional trainers work one-on-one with families and their dogs through each of the skill sets in the four levels. Once a level is mastered, dogs can advance to the next level and also take classes in the previous one, as well.”

The training includes enrollments of unlimited classes for periods of two, four or six months.

Once enrolled for a block of months, you and your best friend can attend as many of Canine Cabana’s drop-in classes as you like. You have the option of advancing your dog through the four levels of training or choosing to keep it in a lower level for further skill development.

Canine Cabana’s team of five trainers, including Kristin Lemonde, its supervisor of animal care and behavior, have a collective total of more than 40 years of experience. And its owners have 44 years in the pet care and training industry.

Recently the pair acquired the two acres next door to their current one-acre facility at 9708 Carr Road, Riverview, where their new group training workshop is located.

Exciting plans are in the works next year, starting with Canine Cabana’s hope to introduce “Rowdy Rover” classes in the spring for humans to be able to manage their pet’s reactivity when they’re around people and other dogs. Duncan is a certified professional animal care provider and Pickren, a certified professional animal care operator. Both began their careers as animal trainers at Busch Gardens.

“Any dog can be trained,” Duncan said, “especially by us!”

For information and pricing on private or group classes, Canine Good Citizen training or AKC puppy training, daycare and lodging, email info@caninecabana.biz or call 813-672-WOOF (9663).