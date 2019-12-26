C.A.R.E. gets big support from Keller Williams South Shore

Keller Williams South Shore to support C.A.R.E.

in a big way during 2020

Published on: December 26, 2019

By LOIS KINDLE

The more than 250 agents at Keller Williams South Shore Realty offices in Apollo Beach, Riverview and Sun City Center have chosen the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin as their charity of choice for 2020.

Every year the company’s agents are encouraged to give back to their community by selecting a local nonprofit organization to donate a portion of their earnings to each month. Some of the charities selected in the past nine years include Mary and Martha House and My Warrior’s Place.

“For several years C.A.R.E. has been runner-up in the voting,” said Kathy Shalosky, team leader and managing broker of the agency. “We are thrilled to name it as our sponsored charity for 2020 and are looking forward to sharing those donations to support the good work [this nonprofit organization] does.

“Many of our agents have a soft spot in their hearts for C.A.R.E. and already support it by donating part of their commissions,” she added. “We hope to make an even bigger impact in the coming year.”

C.A.R.E. operates solely on small, occasional grants, the generosity of individual donors and a few fundraisers it hosts during the year.

“We are very grateful to the agents of Keller Williams, who can be sure their donations will be used wisely for the benefit of the dogs and cats,” said C.A.R.E. President Penny Smith. “Our operational budget is roughly $160,000 per year, so these donations will really help.

“Keller Williams’ belief system aligns closely with that of our board in that we strive to do the right thing and work together as a team to be successful,” she said. “Success to us at C.A.R.E. means we find the right home for all our rescued animals, even if that means they are with us a little longer.”

For example, Licorice, a beautiful brindle dog, lived at C.A.R.E. for three years before recently being adopted by his perfect match. His new “dad” visited him every day for about three weeks until Licorice felt comfortable with him. Now, the lucky canine is happily placed in his fur-ever home.

“Regular donations like these from Keller Williams enable us to be more efficient and ensure we have the supplies we need to take great care of all our dogs and cats,” Smith said.

Keller Williams Realty South Shore donated more than $50,000 to local charities last year. Additionally, every Keller Williams office around the world has a RED Day, where its associates give back to the community through some form of service. As examples, last year South Shore agents worked at Redlands Christian Migrant Association, improving and refurbishing its playground area, and the previous year they painted all the buildings at AMI Kids in Wimauma.

RED Day projects are chosen by each individual office, based on identified needs in its own community.