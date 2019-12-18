Recent Posts

Winthrop Tree Lighting Ceremony

Winthrop lights trees, students perform

Published on: December 18, 2019

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Winthrop shoppers, residents and friends came out in force to celebrate the season at the 13th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, held Dec. 6 at Winthrop Town Centre, between Asonipse Aveda Spa & Salon and Cappy’s Pizza.

This year saw the lighting of a trio of trees, provided by Mike’s Christmas Trees, owned by Cathy Roberts and her late husband Mike, who died in October. He asked his wife to promise that Mike’s Christmas Trees, a staple in Riverview for 19 years, would reopen this year, which Winthrop co-founders John and Kay Sullivan duly noted at the Dec. 6 event, giving great praise to the great trees that a great man made it his business to provide.

Before the arrival of Santa Claus, the lighting of trees and an outdoor viewing of the film Home Alone 2, live performances were held on a makeshift stage in the town center’s community square.

Among those performing were children from the Winthrop Charter School Chorus and dancers from the newly opened Dancing for Joy studio in Winthrop and the Academy of Dance Dynamics in Valrico.

Also in attendance were dancers from The Dance Center in Brandon, home of the Brandon Ballet, which Dec. 15 is set to perform at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in Sun City Center, at 1900 Clubhouse Drive. Cost is $14 per ticket and includes light refreshments. Box office manager Diana Kropac said complimentary éclairs and coffee will be served starting at 6:30 p.m., with the curtain rising at 7 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own drinks and snacks as well, as the theater café is not open on weekends.

The ballet company’s winter gala features four holiday pieces, including “Clara’s Holiday Dream” from “The Nutcracker.” For tickets, call: 813-387-3447.