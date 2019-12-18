Recent Posts

Tree grower’s dying wish takes root

Published on: December 18, 2019

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Almost two months to the day he died, the legacy of Mike Roberts lives on through the bounty of Christmas trees on sale at Winthrop and East Bay High School, where Mike’s widow Cathy makes good on the promise she gave her ailing husband.

LINDA CHION KENNEY PHOTOS
Taking a time out to pose at Mike’s Christmas Trees, at Winthrop in Riverview on Dec. 13, from left, David Morales, Earl Van Haitsma, Bill “Boston” McLaughlin, Flo Merandez, Cathy Tyler Roberts, Karen Vosburg, Kim Redman and Henderson Toby Garcia.

That was in mid-October in Michigan, where Cathy and Mike took root, and so, too, Mike’s Christmas Trees, which over the past two decades has transported pines, spruces and firs 1,400 miles away to the Tampa Bay area, destined to serve as holiday centerpieces for traditional family gatherings.

This year, while outside autumn colors were in full northern Michigan bloom, Mike Roberts learned he had a very rare, fatal form of cancer. He reacted “quietly, very quietly,” Cathy Roberts said. In his mind’s eye, “He was 10-feet tall, 27 and bullet-proof,” she added. “He thought he could fix anything.”

But his cancer “was an angry one,” Roberts said, and her husband passed Oct. 20, three days after diagnosis. He couldn’t fix his fate, but he fixed upon making sure Mike’s Christmas Trees would open in Florida, as Roberts noted in recounting her husband’s last wish.

“You have to keep it going, Cathy,” he said. “These trees were all grown to celebrate the birth of Christ. You can’t disappoint all those people. You have to get those trees down there. You have to do it.”

With the help of friends and long-time employees, Roberts said she fulfilled his promise as best she could, opening the two largest Florida locations, serving the Brandon/Riverview and Apollo Beach/Gibsonton areas, where Mike’s Christmas Trees has been in business for 19 and 15 years, respectively.

Under large, custom-made tents at Winthrop and East Bay High, trees, wreaths, table decorations and other seasonal décor are on sale, where each tree is shaked, trimmed, baled and loaded for its trip home for the holidays.

Roberts said her husband told her not to worry, “the guys know what they’re doing,” and she counted on Mike’s long-time employees and associates to get the job done. “These people need this job to support their families,” she added. “We work on growing, selecting, tagging and transporting trees all year long, and this is when we get paid. What we earn here, we spread it out to make it last throughout the year.”

Ginger Heath grew up in northern Michigan and knows well the value of a premium Michigan tree. “Mike was just a precious, generous, gentle man and gentleman,” she said, at Mike’s Christmas Trees in Winthrop on Dec. 13, upon learning of Mike’s passing in October. “He will always be remembered. To come here is to visit Mike and to give [his widow] Cathy the support and love she needs, and also the staff.”

Born and raised in Michigan, Cathy and Mike Roberts first met as babies. Their mothers were friends and the first ones to see the possibility of marriage between the two.

Cathy Roberts first married in 1975, and Mike was a groomsman at her wedding. Years later, after her divorce, Roberts one day called her mother, who asked her to call Mike’s mother, who was recuperating from a cancer-related surgery.

“Hold on,” Mike’s mother said during that call, “someone wants to talk to you.” It was Mike, of course, and that talk led to more talks and then to marriage, on March 6, 2010. “He had a great business,” Roberts said. “He just needed a sidekick.”

Roberts said she hears daily from people who knew Mike, offering their condolences. “I can’t tell you how many people said Mike was their best friend,” she said. “He was true, he was kind, he was caring, he was loving and he was very generous. Just all those things molded into a high-quality human being that God wants us all to be.”

In the end, “the Lord took Mike gently and graciously,” Roberts said, allowing for one last fall “color tour,” from his hospital room in Traverse to his home near Lake City. “That’s what we call it in Michigan, when the hills are glowing in bright orange, majestic lime green and burgundy colors, with colors so bright they hurt your eyes; they’re so beautiful and brilliant,” Roberts said.

Designer Karen Vosburg puts the final touches on a wreath for sale at Mike’s Christmas Trees, owned by Cathy Roberts and her late husband, Mike Roberts, who died suddenly in October. “It’s been a good thing for Cathy to hear a lot of the stories of the impact Mike has made over the years,” Vosburg said. “So many people have come in and talked about Mike and how buying a tree here has been a part of their Christmas tradition.”

Her husband took his last breath in the heat of harvest, when Michigan growers toil in work overdrive. “No one stops during harvest,” Roberts said. “For Mike’s funeral everything stopped that day. There were all these growers, hardworking, wonderful people, who came to pay their respects and to celebrate Mike’s life.”

When Cathy Roberts returns home after a winter in Florida, she’ll look out her bedroom window, the same one she and Mike looked through for years, to see, as she put it, “some of the most beautiful trees in the world.”

The land now is barren, after the latest harvest, but the view will come back, Roberts said, as the saplings take root and grow. “It’s kind of like life that way,” she added. “Life goes on.”

Mike’s Christmas Trees is at Winthrop in Riverivew, at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave., at the corner of Bloomingdale Avenue and Watson Road. Also, at East Bay High School in Gibsonton, at 7710 Old Big Bend Road. For more, visit: www.mikeschristmastreesoftampa.com.

 

Posing with “Stevie Wondeer” are Cathy Roberts and John Musselman, who this year stepped up to work for Mike’s Christmas Trees. Having hailed from northern Michigan, Musselman said he knew of Cathy and her late husband Mike, who died in October. “When you have a loss like that, I figured she could use some support,” Musselman said. “She’s a great lady to work for.”

David Morales is a long-time Mike’s Christmas Trees employee. He builds the ponds that keep the trees hydrated. “No tree goes on the floor [for sale] unless it’s been hydrated for 24 hours,” he said.

Customer Francisco Berroa said he has been coming to Mike’s Christmas Trees for about eight years. “They’re wonderful people,” he said. “Mike and I, we became friends just by my coming here.”

