Recent Posts

Michigan tree grower’s dying wish takes root

Published on: December 18, 2019

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Almost two months to the day he died, the legacy of Mike Roberts lives on through the bounty of Christmas trees on sale at Winthrop and East Bay High School, where Mike’s widow Cathy makes good on the promise she gave her ailing husband.

That was in mid-October in Michigan, where Cathy and Mike took root, and so, too, Mike’s Christmas Trees, which over the past two decades has transported pines, spruces and firs 1,400 miles away to the Tampa Bay area, destined to serve as holiday centerpieces for traditional family gatherings.

This year, while outside autumn colors were in full northern Michigan bloom, Mike Roberts learned he had a very rare, fatal form of cancer. He reacted “quietly, very quietly,” Cathy Roberts said. In his mind’s eye, “He was 10-feet tall, 27 and bullet-proof,” she added. “He thought he could fix anything.”

But his cancer “was an angry one,” Roberts said, and her husband passed Oct. 20, three days after diagnosis. He couldn’t fix his fate, but he fixed upon making sure Mike’s Christmas Trees would open in Florida, as Roberts noted in recounting her husband’s last wish.

“You have to keep it going, Cathy,” he said. “These trees were all grown to celebrate the birth of Christ. You can’t disappoint all those people. You have to get those trees down there. You have to do it.”

With the help of friends and long-time employees, Roberts said she fulfilled his promise as best she could, opening the two largest Florida locations, serving the Brandon/Riverview and Apollo Beach/Gibsonton areas, where Mike’s Christmas Trees has been in business for 19 and 15 years, respectively.

Under large, custom-made tents at Winthrop and East Bay High, trees, wreaths, table decorations and other seasonal décor are on sale, where each tree is shaked, trimmed, baled and loaded for its trip home for the holidays.

Roberts said her husband told her not to worry, “the guys know what they’re doing,” and she counted on Mike’s long-time employees and associates to get the job done. “These people need this job to support their families,” she added. “We work on growing, selecting, tagging and transporting trees all year long, and this is when we get paid. What we earn here, we spread it out to make it last throughout the year.”

Born and raised in Michigan, Cathy and Mike Roberts first met as babies. Their mothers were friends and the first ones to see the possibility of marriage between the two.

Cathy Roberts first married in 1975, and Mike was a groomsman at her wedding. Years later, after her divorce, Roberts one day called her mother, who asked her to call Mike’s mother, who was recuperating from a cancer-related surgery.

“Hold on,” Mike’s mother said during that call, “someone wants to talk to you.” It was Mike, of course, and that talk led to more talks and then to marriage, on March 6, 2010. “He had a great business,” Roberts said. “He just needed a sidekick.”

Roberts said she hears daily from people who knew Mike, offering their condolences. “I can’t tell you how many people said Mike was their best friend,” she said. “He was true, he was kind, he was caring, he was loving and he was very generous. Just all those things molded into a high-quality human being that God wants us all to be.”

In the end, “the Lord took Mike gently and graciously,” Roberts said, allowing for one last fall “color tour,” from his hospital room in Traverse to his home near Lake City. “That’s what we call it in Michigan, when the hills are glowing in bright orange, majestic lime green and burgundy colors, with colors so bright they hurt your eyes; they’re so beautiful and brilliant,” Roberts said.

Her husband took his last breath in the heat of harvest, when Michigan growers toil in work overdrive. “No one stops during harvest,” Roberts said. “For Mike’s funeral everything stopped that day. There were all these growers, hardworking, wonderful people, who came to pay their respects and to celebrate Mike’s life.”

When Cathy Roberts returns home after a winter in Florida, she’ll look out her bedroom window, the same one she and Mike looked through for years, to see, as she put it, “some of the most beautiful trees in the world.”

The land now is barren, after the latest harvest, but the view will come back, Roberts said, as the saplings take root and grow. “It’s kind of like life that way,” she added. “Life goes on.”

Mike’s Christmas Trees is at Winthrop in Riverivew, at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave., at the corner of Bloomingdale Avenue and Watson Road. Also, at East Bay High School in Gibsonton, at 7710 Old Big Bend Road. For more, visit: www.mikeschristmastreesoftampa.com.