Recent Posts

Toys For Tots in South Shore
Published on: December 18, 2019
South Shore opens its heart to make Christmas merry for kids in need
Area residents and businesses came through in a big way again this year during the 15th annual South Shore Toys for Tots campaign, sponsored by Pearson. The collection netted 7,500 toys, about 30 bikes and more than $9,000 in cash.
The Alley at South Shore and DCB Bowling Leagues, which co-hosted the wrap-up party Dec. 14, supplied some of the free food and donated $6,438.74. Large contributors included Rachel’s Family Hair Salon, Century 21 Beggins Enterprises, The Steelers Club (Riverview), Southshore Falls, Mango Joe’s, Texas Roadhouse, A-Plus Hearing Center and the Ruskin VFW.
“We appreciate every one of the almost 100 businesses that were involved this year,” said Ann Hathaway, Pearson Capital campaign coordinator. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
Lois Kindle
Marines from the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion in Tampa gather among piles of donated toys at this year’s wrap-up party for the South Shore Toys for Tots campaign at The Alley at South Shore Dec. 14. From left are Cpl. Jordan More, Staff Sgt. Eva Nafa, Staff Sgt. Trisha Nugent, Staff Sgt. Felicia Bangaru and Sgt. Major Steve Battista.
The community came through in a big way once more in the annual South Shore Toys for Tots drive with 7,500 new, unwrapped toys to make Christmas merry for South Shore’s less-fortunate children.
LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
Liliana Perez, 2, and her brother, Tristan, 8, pose with Santa at The Alley before filling in the Jolly Old Soul on what they’d like for Christmas this year.
Braylen Boje, 18 months, great grandson of Bill Boje, owner of The Alley at South Shore, gives Santa Claus a high five during this Year’s Toys for Tots wrap-up party Dec. 14.
Valerie Pineda, 4, of Riverview, is all smiles as she sits on Santa’s lap at The Alley Dec. 14 during this year’s Toys for Tots wrap-up party.
Bill Boje, owner of The Alley at South Shore, presents a check to Walter Pearson, founder and chairman of Pearson Capital, with a donation of more than $6,400 for the 2019 South Shore Toys for Tots campaign. Surrounding them are Marines from the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion in Tampa, Pam Vasello, of The Alley, and Anne Hathaway and Don Pearson, of Pearson Capital.
Madi Zimmerman, 4, and her sister, Lily, 3, of Parrish, sit with Santa for a photo after filling him in on their Christmas wishes during his Dec. 14 visit at the Toys for Tots wrap-up party.
Santa Claus, a.k.a. John O’Conner of Duette, offers a candy cane to a youngster waiting to visit with him at the Dec. 14 Toys for Tots wrap-up party.
Don Pearson, president of Pearson Capital, right, and his accounts manager Ann Hathaway, sit on Santa’s lap at The Alley at South Shore Dec. 14 during this year’s Toys for Tots wrap-up party.
These are just some of the toys South Shore residents and businesses donated for children in need during this year’s annual Toys for Tots campaign in South Shore. The wrap-up party was hosted by The Alley at South Shore and Pearson Capital.
Five-year-old Wesley Chapel resident Ellis Donovan Hibbs, shows Santa, a.k.a. John O’Conner of Duette, the lighted Spiderman watch his grandparents gave him in an early Christmas celebration. The boy told him he wants to be Santa when he grows up.