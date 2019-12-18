Recent Posts

Toys For Tots in South Shore

South Shore opens its heart to make Christmas merry for kids in need

Published on: December 18, 2019

Area residents and businesses came through in a big way again this year during the 15th annual South Shore Toys for Tots campaign, sponsored by Pearson. The collection netted 7,500 toys, about 30 bikes and more than $9,000 in cash.

The Alley at South Shore and DCB Bowling Leagues, which co-hosted the wrap-up party Dec. 14, supplied some of the free food and donated $6,438.74. Large contributors included Rachel’s Family Hair Salon, Century 21 Beggins Enterprises, The Steelers Club (Riverview), Southshore Falls, Mango Joe’s, Texas Roadhouse, A-Plus Hearing Center and the Ruskin VFW.

“We appreciate every one of the almost 100 businesses that were involved this year,” said Ann Hathaway, Pearson Capital campaign coordinator. “We couldn’t do this without them.”

Lois Kindle