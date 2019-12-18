Recent Posts

Senior Christmas Party in Gibsonton

Season’s spirit connects community to its seniors

Published on: December 18, 2019

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

For almost a quarter-century, volunteers have hosted the Hillsborough County Senior Christmas Party for seniors from all walks of life and circumstances, and, especially, for those who have no food, shelter or companionship for the holidays.

This year’s event, Dec. 12, brought seniors together again at the International Independent Showmen’s Association (IIAS) event center in Gibsonton, at 6915 Riverview Drive.

While, outside, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office academy cadets were instructed to “talk and mingle” with seniors, inside Barbara Keplinger marveled at the continuing impact the event has had since she established it 23 years ago in Riverview, as the community service officer. She retired from the sheriff’s office in 2016.

“When I came down here, I found a lot of seniors might be better off monetarily, but they still needed companionship and company, and they needed time together during the holidays,” Keplinger said. “It’s a time of the year when everybody else is thinking about making sure the kids are happy, while too many of our seniors sit back in silence.”

For some seniors, times are tight, kids live elsewhere and beloved family members have died. They’re homeless or shut in, with illness and disability. Others are retired, still active in the community, and eager to come together to break bread with family, friends and strangers.

It matters not the circumstances, just that the community embraces them and that, together with volunteers, they share the spirit of the season, thanks to the contributions of so many.

“Just be grateful for what you guys have and the opportunity [to be here],” deputy Jeff Merry told the cadets who volunteered to serve at the event. “As the community resource deputy in Sun City Center, I’m the guardian of 25,000 seniors, and some of my seniors are here because they don’t have families [to spend the holidays with]. For some seniors, this is all they’ll have this holiday season.”

Heather Michael, of Crissy’s Salon, is president of the Riverview Woman’s Club, and for three years a volunteer at the seasonal event, chaired this year by Cassie Adams, owner of Cypress Creek Produce Co-Op.

“It’s so touching to see lonely people you can make smile, and the veterans are so appreciative to get an extra plate of food,” Michael said. “Once you do it one year, you’re going to come back every year to volunteer.”

Absent a Meals-on-Wheels program in Riverview, Keplinger said for years she visited Adams’ co-op to get “good, fresh and affordable food to cook and deliver for seniors.”

In turn, Adams said, she learned about the senior party and got involved. “What it’s led to is bigger things than any of us could ever imagine,” she said, “and we get to do so much for the community.”

Senior Ruth White has been both a volunteer and an event attendee. Memories of the husband and three daughters she buried burn bright during the holidays. Attending the annual dinner “gets me out of the house, and I can associate with people like you,” White told Keplinger. “We have a lot of people who love this event, and they look forward to it every year.”

Keplinger recalled years ago a daughter took her mother out of hospice to attend the event. “I sat her right in front of the entertainer, and I told him, ‘I want you to center on her and make her feel like the queen of the ball.’ ” Keplinger said. “She died eight days later, and her daughter told me, ‘Those last eight days, all she did was talk about the party.’ ”

Senior Elaine Gilmore, at the party with friends, gave high marks to the atmosphere and the “helpful and hospitable” volunteers, including the cadets and local school students.

“I’ll be with family for the holidays,” she said. “I’m very blessed. But for those who can’t be around family, this is the ideal atmosphere to bring cheer and to let seniors know they are not alone, they are loved, and they are cared for in this community and with this generation.”

Veteran Earl Garrity said he served in the U.S. Marines for four years and the Air National Guard for 18 years. “This [party] is the most fabulous thing I’ve seen down here since I came to Florida,” he said, sitting next to his wife, Cheryl. “I’ve done a lot of these types of events with the VFW, and I know what it takes to put something like this on. It takes a lot of work.”

Indeed, the party is a community event, supported by businesses, clubs and other organizations, including Cypress Creek Produce Co-op, Riverview Woman’s Club, Chick-fil-A at Lake Brandon Village and Sam’s Club. Also among the supporters, IIAS donated the event space; Packers Plus foods, the turkeys; and Dave’s Custom BBQ Grills & Smokers, the grill. Lowe’s built the frames for the games. In addition to the meal and show provided by Bud Conover, of Voices of Bud Entertainment, senior attendees received gifts to take home, including socks, fruits, cupcakes and personal hygiene items.