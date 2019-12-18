Recent Posts

SCC breakfast, open campus add to holiday merriment

Published on: December 18, 2019

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Pancakes and sausage and eggs—oh my! The Holiday Breakfast/Walk sponsored by the Sun City Community Association drew about 700 to its Central Campus on December 7 to enjoy some holiday merriment. The hearty pancake breakfast was held in conjunction with an “open campus” of sorts when the club rooms opened their doors for browsing and shopping by visitors.

It was a bittersweet occasion for co-chairs Floyd and Brenda Curvin. They are stepping down from chairing the July 4 and Holiday breakfasts. The Curvins moved to SCC three years ago, and this was the fifth breakfast (including July 4) in which they have played leadership roles. “We have loved meeting so many people, especially the wonderful volunteers, but it is time to slow down and devote more of our time to other activities and travel,” they said.

Anyone interested in stepping into this valuable volunteer opportunity is requested to contact CA President Sam Sudman at 813-633-03500.