Obituaries for the week of Dec. 19, 2019

Christa Harkins

Published on: December 18, 2019

Christa Harkins, 82, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. A native of Fulda, Germany, she had resided here since 1994, coming from Germany. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center; Caloosa Country Club; Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians; Fuldaer Karneval-Gesellschaft (FKG) and was the first female to be inducted as an Honorary Member of the 11th Armored Cavalry (Blackhorse) Regiment.

She is survived by her husband, James J. Harkins, IV; sons, James J. Harkins, V and Rene Erich Harkins; step-daughter, Gail Moore; sister, Erika Reith; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LifePath Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.

Cecilia “Chi-Chi” Horvath

Cecilia “Chi-Chi” Horvath passed away peacefully at home Dec. 7, 2019. Born Oct. 26,1942, in Brooklyn, NY, Chi-Chi was a sparkler, beloved by many. She donated her time to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad and Nearly New Consignments and cared for dogs with a passion. Cecilia is survived by her husband, Otto Horvath; daughter, Rosemarie Rosa DeVries; sons, Daniel Rosa and Michael Rosa and stepson, Daniel Horvath; grandchildren: Nicholas, Jessica, Michael R, Marissa Rosa, Gabriel, Julian and Madeleine Horvath. In lieu of flowers or services, please donate to Life Path Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. We will host a celebration of life in the near future.

Rafael Antonio Martinez

Rafael Antonio Martinez, 84, of Sun City Center passed into God’s hands on December 9, 2019. Born in Havana, Cuba, he graduated from the University of Havana Law School before immigrating to the United States in 1962. He was a 1965 graduate of the University of Florida, and took great pride in being a “Gator.”

He is loved dearly and survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosa Elena Martinez; daughter and son-in law, Miriam and Richard Headley; son and daughter-in law, Daniel and Jacqueline Martinez; and daughter, Sylvia Martinez. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Alexandria, Brendon and Catherine Headley and Dylan and Sophia Martinez.

Funeral Mass will be December 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., Nativity Catholic Church, Brandon. Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clearwater at a later date.

John Joseph (Jay) Nocivelli

John J. Nocivelli, 86, died peacefully at his home on December 10, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born August 11, 1933, in Somerville, MA, the son of John and Mary (Celli) Nocivelli.

John attended Arlington, Massachusetts, public schools and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years as a plant manager for Unifirst in its Ohio, Maryland and Florida locations.

He was married to the late Marjorie (White) Nocivelli who died in 2008 and the late Mary (MacDonough Burke) Nocivelli who died in January of this year.

In addition to his parents and spouses, he was predeceased by his brother Paul, step-son Donald and step-daughter Judith.

He is survived by his loving step-children: Patricia Reeder and her husband Charles of Dade City, FL; Richard Weeks and his wife Tracy of Yarmouth Port, MA; Charles Weeks and his wife Sara of Fitchburg, MA; Thomas Weeks of Union Township, NJ; Stephen Gay and his wife Judith of Clinton, CT; Kathy Horan and her husband Michael of Maynard, MA; Patricia Longo and her husband Larry of Charlestown, MA; Maryann Deignan and her husband Chris of Charlestown, MA; Jerry Burke and his wife Kate of Pittsfield, MA; his niece, Sandra McCoole, and her husband Cahir of Marblehead, MA, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 W. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573. Burial will be private. Those who wish to remember John in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.