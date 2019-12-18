Recent Posts

Faith Lutheran Church welcomes Christmas

The faithful at Faith Lutheran Church in Parrish wait for Christmas Eve to celebrate the coming of the Christ Child

Published on: December 18, 2019

By CARL MARIO NUDI

The holiday season at Faith Lutheran Church in Parrish starts on Christmas Eve.

Until then the congregation observes the Christian season of Advent, a time of waiting for the Christ Child.

“Advent means “to come” in Latin,” said the Rev. Patrick Poock, pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, located at 9608 U.S. Highway 301 N. “It is the time of preparation for the coming of the King.”

During the first Advent service on the Wednesday and Sunday four weeks before Christmas, a candle on the Advent wreath is lit, and each following week an additional candle is lit.

“Each Sunday has a particular theme as we anticipate the coming of Jesus,” Poock said. “Not just His coming as an infant, but also we think about His coming again in glory.”

The third Sunday, called Gaudete Sunday, is a bit more joyful and is represented with a pink candle on the wreath,

“The idea is you’re almost done with this penitent time, and you’re beginning to get excited about the joy of the coming,” the pastor said. “So the third week is ‘it’s almost there, we’ve gone halfway through, and now we’re getting toward the joy.’”

During Advent there are no Christmas hymns or anything dealing with the day Jesus was born until Christmas Eve.

“Then we celebrate Christmas for 12 days, starting Christmas Day and until the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6,” Poock said.

There are two worship services on Christmas Eve, one at 4 p.m., and one at 7 p.m., where a candle light service is held.

“I really try to keep everything very traditional in style and substance,” said Poock, who has been pastor of Faith Lutheran Church for almost 1 1/2 years.

The candle light service is held to bring attention to God’s gift of His Son.

“The candlelight is symbol,” Poock said. “Without the hope of the forgiveness of sins, without that hope, there’s darkness in this world.

“We’re all struggling in life,” he said. “Life is hard, and Christmas is a remembrance that God came into this difficult life and offers us the promise of hope and the presence of Him in our lives.

“The lights are representing His presence, the light in the darkness,” Poock said.

For Pastor Poock, Christmas has a message for his congregation, the broader Christian community and, even, for non-believers at-large.

“For Christmas, in particular, our denomination celebrates the reason why he came,” he said. “Christmas gets all the press, but in reality Christmas doesn’t mean anything unless there’s Good Friday and Easter.

“So with those two events (Good Friday and Easter) the reason we celebrate His coming at Christmas is because we celebrate his death on the cross,” Poock said. “Now that doesn’t sound like a normal Christmas theme when the angels announced ‘peace on Earth, goodwill to men,’ but what they were announcing was salvation.

“So, this is the beginning of His work of salvation,” the pastor said.

Christmas is an important celebration of joy and excitement for Christians of all denominations.

“From the beginning, in the old testament, the first promise God made to Adam and Eve (was) that He was going to send somebody who’s going to save you,” Poock explained. “So for four thousand years or however long from Adam and Eve to Christ, they have been waiting for this event to take place.

“So Christmas is a culmination of history,” he said.

The pastor said the holidays are even important in a spiritual sense to the community at-large.

“Christmas is opportunity, whether you believe in Jesus being born or not,” Poock said. “It has become a time of gathering, a time where you’re called to remember those who are less fortunate than you.

“It’s a good reminder for us to look beyond ourselves and look at the world around us,” he said, “to be thankful for our blessings and to share those blessings with those who are less fortunate.”

Poock said whether you are a Christian or not, it is still that excitement of being together and celebrating the common hope that some day there might be peace in this world.

In a way, hope was the foundation of the Parrish congregation. Faith Lutheran Church was founded in 1988 with the help of Hope Lutheran Church in Bradenton and has about 220 members.

The church is a member of The Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod.

The sanctuary was built about 10 years ago after the congregation held a building campaign.

“We’ve stayed pretty steady in our demographics and our attendance,” Poock said. “It’s been a good congregation, and we have a good location; so people can see us from the road.”

Most of the congregation is active in church programs and services.

“I teach a Bible class on Wednesday and about 80 people show up in the two classes, so about 40 each class,” Poock said. .

The parishioners are participating in several giving projects in preparation for the Christmas season. They have collected enough supplies, including a “wow” item, such as a stuffed animal or toy; personal care items, such as a hairbrush, toothbrush or soap; clothing, such as a shirt, shoes, and socks; and arts and crafts supplies, such as pens, pencils, coloring books and paper to fill 150 shoe-box size containers for Operation Christmas Child.

“These boxes are sent overseas to children who would not normally get much, if anything, for Christmas, Poock said. “A lot of the churches in the United States participate in this program.”

This congregation also participates in a food drive with Parrish Methodist Church and is raising money for the Lutheran Church in Bahamas to help in the recovery after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island nation this past September.

“Our goal is to raise $3,000,” Poock said. “All Florida Lutheran Churches are participating.”

Poock,” who was born and raised in Sumner, Iowa, has an interesting story about his path to ordination.

“I was a typical farmer’s kid up until I was 14,” he said. “Then at 14 my parents decided to become missionaries, and we left Iowa and went to Liberia, Africa.

Poock spent his high school years there and returned to the United States to attend Concordia College, now University, in St. Paul, Minnesota, graduating in 1994 with an education degree.

“I had sort of an idea of being a pastor but didn’t go to Concordia to study theology,” he said. “Partially because I thought I was too young.”

After college Poock moved to Wisconsin and worked in education for one year at a Lutheran church.

Poock married his high school sweetheart, Gwyn, whom he had met in Liberia and whose parents also were missionaries in Liberia.

“It took me awhile, but finally about 10 years later I actually married her,” he said. “We got married so I could travel ‘on orders’ with Gwyn to Misawa, Japan, who was on active duty in the Air Force.”

While in Japan Poock worked for the Air Force in the chapel on base for three years.

When his wife became pregnant with their first child in Japan, they moved back to the United States, and she became reserve Air Force.

Poock then went to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and was ordained as a pastor in 2001.

“I was called to be a pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, for nine years,” Poock said.

“While it was a beautiful place, it had its challenges,” he said. “One person put it this way: where it’s easy to live, it’s hard to do ministry.”

While in Hawaii the Poocks had their third child, and they now have four children, ages 10-22.

Poock joined the Air Force Reserves while in Hawaii and became active duty, serving as a chaplain for eight years on several Air Force bases in the United States and Japan before moving to Parrish.

“I’m still in the reserves and do my two weeks of service each year,” he said.

For more information about Faith Lutheran Church, visit its website at faithparrish.com.

To learn more about Operation Christmas Child, go to its website at www.samaritanspurse.org.