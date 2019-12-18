Recent Posts

Breakfast with Santa

Fun and festive Breakfast with Santa nets $1,500 for scholarships

Published on: December 18, 2019

The GWFC Ruskin Woman’s Club hosted about 100 guests during two seatings of its annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser. All were served a hot breakfast of eggs, sausage or bacon, muffins, waffles, potatoes and fruit, prepared by Neal Bostick, of Dunedin, who works as a line cook for the Sheraton Sand Key Resort and volunteered his services.

Children were invited to visit and have their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, played for the second year by Larry and Carol Berman, of Kings Point, and each had the opportunity to make a Christmas craft and draft a letter to Santa.

Piano music was provided again this year by Lennard High School Chorus director Yasmani Gonzalez.

Between ticket sales and two raffles, the club made $1,500 for its annual scholarship fund. A fun time was had by all.

Lois Kindle