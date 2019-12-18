Recent Posts

Breakfast with Santa
Fun and festive Breakfast with Santa nets $1,500 for scholarships
The GWFC Ruskin Woman’s Club hosted about 100 guests during two seatings of its annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser. All were served a hot breakfast of eggs, sausage or bacon, muffins, waffles, potatoes and fruit, prepared by Neal Bostick, of Dunedin, who works as a line cook for the Sheraton Sand Key Resort and volunteered his services.
Children were invited to visit and have their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, played for the second year by Larry and Carol Berman, of Kings Point, and each had the opportunity to make a Christmas craft and draft a letter to Santa.
Piano music was provided again this year by Lennard High School Chorus director Yasmani Gonzalez.
Between ticket sales and two raffles, the club made $1,500 for its annual scholarship fund. A fun time was had by all.
One of the youngest guests to sit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Breakfast with Santa was 16-month-old Connie Magnolia Burns, who didn’t know quite what to make of the pair.
LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
From left, Aaron DeLeon, 6, Justin DeLeon, 10, and Jocelyn Adams, 9, all of Ruskin, make Christmas crafts at the Ruskin Woman’s Club during Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14.
ColtIn Stevenson, 7, of Ruskin, attended Breakfast with Santa with his parents, Joccelin and Philip, and was thrilled to sit with Santa and his Mrs. during the event.
Cheryl DeLeon, president of the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, hands a second raffle prize to Kay Heims of Sun City Center.
Lexy Gary, 14, poses for a photo with the Jolly Old Soul during Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14.
Jenna Walker, 7, of Ruskin, shows her mom, Amanda, the Christmas stocking she made at the children’s craft table at Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14.
Santa and Mrs. Claus get a kick out of 5-year-old Emily Hasson, of Parrish, at the Ruskin Woman’s Club’s recent Breakfast with Santa.
Carmine Varga’s grandson, Jozsef Senra, 8, carefully writes his letter to Santa at Breakfast with Santa before dropping it in a special mailbox on the table.
Five-year-old Emily Hasson, of Parrish, beams as she holds a raffle prize won by her aunt, Kay Heims, of Sun City Center, at Breakfast with Santa, hosted by the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club Dec. 14.
Wimauma resident Rayne Gary, 10, flashes his trademark smile as he sits between Mrs. Claus and Santa, a k a Carol and Larry Berman, during the second seating of Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14.
Ruskin Woman’s Club member Rosie Martinez brings an order of beverages to guests at Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14.
Ruskin Woman’s Club President and event emcee, Cheryl DeLeon, enjoys the festivities Dec. 14 during Breakfast with Santa.
The Ruskin Woman’s Club went all out to make its historic clubhouse festive and inviting for both children and adults during Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14.
Another view of the Christmas touches Ruskin Woman’s Club members placed throughout their historic clubhouse for Breakfast with Santa.