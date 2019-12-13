Recent Posts

Pilates Room & Bodies in Motion Studio

The Pilates Room & Bodies in Motion Studio to host grand opening Dec. 14

Published on: December 13, 2019

By LOIS KINDLE

Keeping our bodies limber, strong and balanced is a well-known formula for leading a happier, healthier life. And with the new year coming, now would be the perfect time for you to explore ways to make that happen.

Kasey Powers and Kelly Powers-Figueroa, the certified professionals at Ruskin’s new The Pilates Room & Bodies in Motion Studio, want to help.

The family-run boutique-style fitness and wellness center opened in Ruskin Nov. 8, and already it’s making a difference in people’s lives.

“I’ve been taking private Pilates and group yoga and fitness classes for four weeks now, and I’ve already noticed my posture is better, I feel stronger overall, I’m sleeping better, and I feel more energized,” said Apollo Beach resident Katherine Anderson, owner of Salt Fit Food. “(Kasey and Kelly) are both fabulous women who are passionate about what they do.”

Brianna Corteau, of Riverview, agrees.

“I was with Kasey for three years in FishHawk and came to the new studio when it opened,” she said. “I went through my entire pregnancy with her. She always uses new workouts and new techniques to keep things fun and interesting.

“Pilates has helped me mentally and physically,” Corteau continued. “It’s a great stress relief. It works muscles I never knew I had!”

The Pilates Room & Bodies in Motion Studio offers group classes in Pilates mat, Pilates circuit, four different types of yoga, cardio dance, cardio barre, Body 360, low-impact cardio and energy flow/meditation. It also offers private sessions in Pilates, personal training, yoga, cardio barre, dance and meditation by Kurtis Todd.

“Whether you’re recovering from an injury, training for an athletic event or wanting to improve your fitness, we can help,” Powers said. “Our one-on-one sessions are geared to address individual needs. Our highly trained, certified instructors are able to work with people of any age and body type, including seniors.”

The results testify to that.

“I like that my back doesn’t hurt anymore,” said Scott Shapiro, of Lithia. “My stomach is much stronger and, overall, I feel much better.”

The studio also offers afternoon and evening Paint-N-Sip and evening burlesque events.

The community is invited to meet the staff and tour The Pilates Room & Bodies in Motion Studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at 912 U.S. 41 N, Ruskin. It’s between the Ruskin Diner and SouthShore Chamber of Commerce buildings.

The event will include demonstrations, free classes, a raffle giveaway and refreshments. Analisa Lewis, facilitator of the studio’s paint ‘n sip classes, will do an art demo.

Owner and pilates instructor Kasey Powers, 28, has a lifelong background in movement, which began in musical theatre at age 4. She graduated from the Circle in the Square Theatre School on Broadway and shortly after found she missed the physical demands of training.

Powers was introduced to Pilates by her sister-in-law, Laura Todd, and fell in love with its physical challenge and mind/body connection. She obtained her Stott Pilates certification four years ago in Tampa, along with certification in injuries and special populations.

She worked for Spark Fitness in FishHawk for three years before opening The Pilates Room & Bodies in Motion Studio in Ruskin to be nearer her family. She lives in Apollo Beach with her husband Bill and dog Eve.

Kelly Powers-Figueroa, 33, is a personal trainer and yoga, barre and dance instructor. She recently moved to South Shore from Los Angeles, where she was a professional dancer. In 2008, she graduated with a degree in fine arts (jazz performance) from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and became certified as a personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. She is qualified in Total Resistance Exercise (TRX) and completed her certification in yoga through Corepower Yoga in Los Angeles.

Powers-Figueroa worked for five years on three different cruise lines, where she performed as a singer, dancer and aerialist. She has danced with the Temptations, Four Tops, Pointer Sisters and others at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

She firmly believes in the healing power of movement, both physically and mentally, and has experience teaching people of all ages and fitness levels. She lives in Apollo Beach with her husband, Justin.

““People don’t realize how important form is, the way you’re moving and your body mechanics, said Bill Powers, who’s had sessions in cardio dance, candlelight yoga and Body 360. “If you’re looking for better health and a better state of mind, this is the place to find it.

“There’s something for everyone here,” he added. “It’s a different kind of challenge than a normal gym.”

For more information, stop by the studio, visit https://bit.ly/36l909k or call 813-724-8236.