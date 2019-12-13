Recent Posts

No-Shave November for a cause

No-shave promise promotes prostate cancer awareness

Published on: December 13, 2019

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Seven men growing seven beards took a stand against prostate cancer, meeting at their workplace Dec. 3 to mark the end of a month-long drive to raise awareness about the life-saving benefits of early detection.

“It’s a good idea to know what you don’t know,” said Tom Frey, owner and CEO of the Florida Building Inspection (FBI) Group, about his company’s services to provide residential, commercial and new construction inspections throughout Hillsborough County, including the fast-growth south county area.

It’s a message that rings true as well in the fight against cancer, which was the premise behind the November no-shave promise endorsed by Frey and his crew of inspectors.

“Men, especially, are very reluctant to go to the doctor, and prostate cancer is so easily treatable if it’s caught early,” said inspector Shane Raburn. “It’s silly not do it, so go get checked. It’s not a big deal, and it may save your life.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. Usually it grows slowly and is initially confined to the prostate gland. If detected early, while still in the gland, there’s a better chance of successful treatment. The clinic’s notice continues, however, that while some types of prostate cancer grow slowly and may need minimal or even no treatment, other types are aggressive and can spread quickly, which is why early detection is critical.

That’s the message Frey and his inspectors sought to spread in their drive to grow facial hair and funds to support the fight against prostate cancer. It follows the group’s annual October push to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in which the FBI Group teams with Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography to provide 3D mammography on site at local real estate offices.

This is the first year for the no-shave mission for Frey, Raburn and inspectors Jorge Cermeno, Jared Hyers, Travis Manning, Patrick Modglin and Brian Smith. In addition to not shaving, the men were asked to raise funds from family and friends ($1 per vote). As a result, $460 will be forwarded to the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, thanks in great part to the top-three fundraisers, Modglin, Hyers and Smith.

“We supported the women, so we wanted to support our guys and raise awareness about prostate cancer,” said Dustie Amatangelo, the company’s vice president of business development, who spearheaded both drives.

“It was fun teamwork, getting all of us to grow together through the month,” Manning said. “After we wore pink shirts in October, it’s a good feeling to do something for men as well.”

“We decided as a group to support men’s health issues because men usually are stoic and don’t want to take care of themselves,” Modglin added. “But in all seriousness, preventative health is the key to longevity, especially for men.”

Indeed, men are half as likely as women to make doctor visits for preventive services, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To drive the point home, that an ounce of prevention is worth of pound of cure, FBI Group inspectors who had facial hair before the contest shaved to start anew. Others grew facial hair they didn’t have, which in some cases their wives accepted only because of the cause involved.

“My wife is looking forward for me to shave,” Smith said, Dec. 3 at the office, where pizza was served in celebration of the prostate cancer awareness drive. “But I’m not looking forward to it,” he added, “because it’s probably going to take me an hour to shave.”

The Florida Building Inspection Group is at 333 North Falkenburg Road, No. 214-B, Tampa. Call 813-409-3249 or visit FLBIGroup.com.

For information about prostate cancer awareness and screening, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Moffitt Cancer Center and search for “prostate cancer.”