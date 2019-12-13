Recent Posts

Local Church Christmas Services

Christmas services

Alafia Baptist Church

Published on: December 13, 2019

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: 222 Alafia Church Road, Lithia

Bell Shoals Baptist Church

— Apollo Beach Campus

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m.

Where: 408 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach

Bell Shoals Baptist Church

— Riverview Campus

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: 9990 S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 10024, Riverview

Calvary Alive

What: Miracle in the Manger

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, worship service at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

Also….

What: The Longest Night

When: Wed., Dec. 18, 7 p.m. for those who have experienced loss

And…

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Where: 1250 E. College Ave., Ruskin

Destiny Church

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 2322 11th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Faith Lutheran Church

What: Christmas Eve and Day Services

When: Dec. 24 and Dec. 259

Where: 9608 U.S. 301 N., Parrish

Description: Christmas Eve Celebration Service at 4:30 p.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.; Christmas Day Divine Service at 10:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Gibsonton

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 9912 Indiana St. in Gibsonton

Description: A Christmas Story from Scriptures, Christmas carols and a candlelight service with open communion.

First Christian Church of Sun City Center

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.

Where: 1707 33rd Street SE, Ruskin

Northside Baptist Church

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 1301 N U.S. 41 Ruskin

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

What: Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Confessions 8 a.m., Mass and Christmas Vigil 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day Nativity of the Lord noon, Mass at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon.

Where: 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Redeemer Lutheran Church

What: Christmas Blessings

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

Where: 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Description: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Holy Communion at 7 p.m.; Christmas Day Service with Holy Communion at 10 a.m.

Redeemer Church

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 12404 Boyette Road, Riverview

Riverstone Church

What: Christmas Celebration Service

When: Sunday, Dec.22, at 6 p.m.

Where: 12011 East Bay Road, Gibsonton

Riverview First United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 and 11 p.m.

Where: 8002 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview

Ruskin United Methodist Church

What: Cantata Worship and Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Cantata Worhsip Service “Then There Was Light”; Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Service.

Where: 105 4th Avenue NW. in Ruskin

Saint Anne Catholic Church

What: Christmas Masses

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, the church will hold children’s choirs at 3:30 p.m. with a family mass at 4 p.m., mass at 6:30 p.m., Spanish Mass and Posada Procession at 9 p.m. and mass at midnight preceded by choral singing with Jubilate Deo Choir at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, the church will hold a Christmas Mass at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.

Where: 106 11th. Ave. NE. in Ruskin

Saint Stephen Catholic Church

What: Christmas Eve Mass

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, the church will hold mass at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel, 4 p.m. in the main church and Family Life Center, 7 p.m. in the main church and Family Life Center and midnight Mass in the main church and chapel (if needed).

Where: 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview

SeaGlass Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, Traditional Service at 2 p.m.

Where: 202 Flamingo Drive, Apollo Beach.

Also…

What: Christmas Eve on the Beach

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, 6760 Surfside Blvd., Apollo Beach

Description: Everyone is invited to join SeaGlass Church as we celebrate the birth of the King of Kings, our Savior Jesus Christ. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies for all who attend. There is a traditional service at the church and also a beach service at Apollo Beach Nature Preserve.

Simmons Loop Baptist

What: Come Home For Christmas

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, Children’s Christmas Celebration 9:15 a.m.

Where: 6610 Simmons Loop, Riverview

Description: Christmas is a time we all long for a place to feel like home. Simmons Loop wants you to feel at home this season. Our Christmas Service will include classic Christmas music and a fresh look at the Christmas Story. Join us this Christmas Season … we think you’ll feel right at home.

South Bay Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 and 5 p.m.

Where: 13498 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview

Description: Bring the whole family to a traditional Christmas Eve Service. This event has classic Christmas music, the story of Jesus’ birth and a candlelight closing. Adults and children are welcomed and encouraged to attend this service.

St. John Divine

What: Christmas Eve and Day Services

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, Children’s Pageant and Eucharist at 4 p.m.; Sermon and Candlelight Eucharist at 6 and 11 p.m.; Christmas Carols at 10:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. Sermon and Holy Eucharst.

Where: 1015 Del Webb Blvd. E, Sun City Center

Sun City Christian Center

What: Christmas Program

When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

Where: 17566 U.S. 301, Wimauma

Description: Come join us for our Christmas Program, music, Communion, candle lighting. Bring some cookies for a time of fellowship after the program.

The Crossing Church

What: Christmas at The Crossing

When: Dec. 22 8:45 and 10:30 a.m.

There will be special stage elements, a continuation of our short film series on “Peace”, incredible music you won’t want to miss, and a message from Pastor Greg.

Also….

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: Tues., Dec. 24, at 4:15 p.m. No childcare available

Where: 3058 E. College Ave., Ruskin

United Methodist Church of SCC

What: Messiah Sing-Along and Sights and Sounds of Christmas

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 to 5 p.m. Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along; Wed., Dec. 18, Sights & Sounds of Christmas, 5 p.m.; Join us for a variety of Christmas music featuring Anglo and Hispanic congregations. The event is free but tickets are limited so be sure to stop by our office and pick up your free tickets.

Where: 1210 Del Webb Blvd., W, Sun City Center.

Unity SouthShore

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 to 4 :30 p.m.

Where: Ruskin Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 1st Ave. N.E., Ruskin

Description: The Christmas story will be told through inspirational scripture, story and music. Reverend Betty will share the deeper metaphysical meanings of the timeless symbols of Christmas and everyone is invited to lend a voice in singing the carols of the season. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.

Wellspring Community Church

What: Christmas at the Movies. We will be looking at the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and applying Biblical truths to it.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

Also….

What: Christmas Eve at Wellspring

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 2, 3:30, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Where: 705 9th St. SE, Ruskin