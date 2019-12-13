Recent Posts

What: Christmas Eve Service
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.
Where: 222 Alafia Church Road, Lithia
— Apollo Beach Campus
What: Christmas Eve Service
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m.
Where: 408 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach
— Riverview Campus
What: Christmas Eve Service
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.
Where: 9990 S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 10024, Riverview
What: Miracle in the Manger
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, worship service at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Also….
What: The Longest Night
When: Wed., Dec. 18, 7 p.m. for those who have experienced loss
And…
What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Services
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Where: 1250 E. College Ave., Ruskin
What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
Where: 2322 11th Ave. SE, Ruskin
What: Christmas Eve and Day Services
When: Dec. 24 and Dec. 259
Where: 9608 U.S. 301 N., Parrish
Description: Christmas Eve Celebration Service at 4:30 p.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.; Christmas Day Divine Service at 10:30 a.m.
What: Christmas Eve Service
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
Where: 9912 Indiana St. in Gibsonton
Description: A Christmas Story from Scriptures, Christmas carols and a candlelight service with open communion.
What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.
Where: 1707 33rd Street SE, Ruskin
What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
Where: 1301 N U.S. 41 Ruskin
What: Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Confessions 8 a.m., Mass and Christmas Vigil 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day Nativity of the Lord noon, Mass at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon.
Where: 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center
What: Christmas Blessings
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.
Where: 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center
Description: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Holy Communion at 7 p.m.; Christmas Day Service with Holy Communion at 10 a.m.
What: Christmas Eve Service
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
Where: 12404 Boyette Road, Riverview
What: Christmas Celebration Service
When: Sunday, Dec.22, at 6 p.m.
Where: 12011 East Bay Road, Gibsonton
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 and 11 p.m.
Where: 8002 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview
What: Cantata Worship and Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Cantata Worhsip Service “Then There Was Light”; Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Service.
Where: 105 4th Avenue NW. in Ruskin
What: Christmas Masses
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, the church will hold children’s choirs at 3:30 p.m. with a family mass at 4 p.m., mass at 6:30 p.m., Spanish Mass and Posada Procession at 9 p.m. and mass at midnight preceded by choral singing with Jubilate Deo Choir at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, the church will hold a Christmas Mass at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.
Where: 106 11th. Ave. NE. in Ruskin
What: Christmas Eve Mass
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, the church will hold mass at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel, 4 p.m. in the main church and Family Life Center, 7 p.m. in the main church and Family Life Center and midnight Mass in the main church and chapel (if needed).
Where: 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, Traditional Service at 2 p.m.
Where: 202 Flamingo Drive, Apollo Beach.
Also…
What: Christmas Eve on the Beach
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, 6760 Surfside Blvd., Apollo Beach
Description: Everyone is invited to join SeaGlass Church as we celebrate the birth of the King of Kings, our Savior Jesus Christ. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies for all who attend. There is a traditional service at the church and also a beach service at Apollo Beach Nature Preserve.
What: Come Home For Christmas
When: Sunday, Dec. 22, Children’s Christmas Celebration 9:15 a.m.
Where: 6610 Simmons Loop, Riverview
Description: Christmas is a time we all long for a place to feel like home. Simmons Loop wants you to feel at home this season. Our Christmas Service will include classic Christmas music and a fresh look at the Christmas Story. Join us this Christmas Season … we think you’ll feel right at home.
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 and 5 p.m.
Where: 13498 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview
Description: Bring the whole family to a traditional Christmas Eve Service. This event has classic Christmas music, the story of Jesus’ birth and a candlelight closing. Adults and children are welcomed and encouraged to attend this service.
What: Christmas Eve and Day Services
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, Children’s Pageant and Eucharist at 4 p.m.; Sermon and Candlelight Eucharist at 6 and 11 p.m.; Christmas Carols at 10:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. Sermon and Holy Eucharst.
Where: 1015 Del Webb Blvd. E, Sun City Center
What: Christmas Program
When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.
Where: 17566 U.S. 301, Wimauma
Description: Come join us for our Christmas Program, music, Communion, candle lighting. Bring some cookies for a time of fellowship after the program.
What: Christmas at The Crossing
When: Dec. 22 8:45 and 10:30 a.m.
There will be special stage elements, a continuation of our short film series on “Peace”, incredible music you won’t want to miss, and a message from Pastor Greg.
Also….
What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
When: Tues., Dec. 24, at 4:15 p.m. No childcare available
Where: 3058 E. College Ave., Ruskin
United Methodist Church of SCC
What: Messiah Sing-Along and Sights and Sounds of Christmas
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 to 5 p.m. Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along; Wed., Dec. 18, Sights & Sounds of Christmas, 5 p.m.; Join us for a variety of Christmas music featuring Anglo and Hispanic congregations. The event is free but tickets are limited so be sure to stop by our office and pick up your free tickets.
Where: 1210 Del Webb Blvd., W, Sun City Center.
What: Christmas Eve Services
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 to 4 :30 p.m.
Where: Ruskin Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 1st Ave. N.E., Ruskin
Description: The Christmas story will be told through inspirational scripture, story and music. Reverend Betty will share the deeper metaphysical meanings of the timeless symbols of Christmas and everyone is invited to lend a voice in singing the carols of the season. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
What: Christmas at the Movies. We will be looking at the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and applying Biblical truths to it.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Also….
What: Christmas Eve at Wellspring
When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 2, 3:30, 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Where: 705 9th St. SE, Ruskin