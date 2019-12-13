Recent Posts

Holiday concert at State College of Florida

Holiday concert at State College of Florida helps make this the most wonderful time of the year

Published on: December 13, 2019

By CARL MARIO NUDI

With a chill in the air, thoughts of good cheer and Christmas music everywhere you go, many say this is the most wonderful time of the year.

And the concert of the State College of Florida combined orchestra and choirs on Dec. 5 helped enhance that holiday spirit.

An almost sold out crowd of more than 805 people attended this holiday concert, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” in the 830-seat Neel Performing Arts Center on the State College of Florida, or SCF, South Manatee County campus, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton.

“This is about the 15th year of a combined holiday choir and orchestra concert,” said Melodie Dickerson, SCF director of choral and vocal studies, before the concert.

The program of 14 holiday musical numbers was a mix of traditional Christmas carols and classical selections, such as Mozart’s Symphony No. 16, Movement III.

“We start with the most quintessential number, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” said Robyn Bell, SCF music program manager and director of instrumental studies before the concert. “It kept running through my brain over the Thanksgiving break because it’s a really nice arrangement.”

With Bell conducting the Bradenton Symphony Orchestra and SCF Concert Choir, the number got the audience into the holiday mood, and the following pieces continued to carry through with the spirit of the season.

The community represented in the audience was presented with a top-quality performance. “One couple told me it was the best holiday concert they have ever attended,” Dickerson said while greeting people in the lobby after the concert. “I’m just thrilled and excited we put people in the holiday spirit.”

The SCF Guitar Ensemble, under the direction of Rex Willis, played three pieces, with soloist Connor Shaff accompanying them on “Do You Hear What I Hear.”

The SCF Chamber Choir was then featured in the following performance of three numbers, including the Jewish prayer for peace, “Ose Shalom,” or “He Who Makes Peace,” sung in Hebrew with a small string ensemble accompaniment.

“The choir really loves singing it,” said Dickerson, who has been director of choral and vocal studies at SCF for 16 years. “It’s about peace being spread from person to person and passing along that peace through the light of candles and how we can share the peace with each other and be a light to each other.”

The choir, holding candles, moved out into the aisles of the theater for that selection, and at one point of the poignant hymn, each choir member lit the candle of the next singer until all candles were lit.

For sophomore choir soprano Devon Chiodo, this number was a beautiful piece to perform. “It’s a very somber piece,” Chiodo said before the concert, “but still a little lighthearted.”

The orchestra continued the concert playing the familiar March and Trépak from “The Nutcracker,” by Russian composer Peter Tchaikovsky; this quickly picked up the tempo after the somber “Ose Shalom.”

The Chamber Choir followed with “The Frozen December,” its mellow tones bringing a sense of a northern chill to sunny Florida.

In a whimsical number, the Chamber Choir continued with a musical version of the poem attributed to Clement Clarke Moore, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

As the choir sang, they shifted positions and made animated gestures, choreographed to the actions described in the popular poem. The audience was delighted when Santa appeared on stage to “fill all the stockings, hung with care.”

Santa was sitting in the lobby before and after the concert to greet young concertgoers, who could visit, have their photo taken with him and give him their Christmas Day wish list.

The classic “Sleigh Ride” number, which Dickerson told the audience had been written during a Boston heat wave, gave the percussion section of the orchestra a workout with sleigh bells ringing and the snapping of a “whip,” and by the time the orchestra and choir got to the “Winter Wonderland of Snow,” the audience was in the holiday mood. The concert ended with “A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Before the concert Bell had explained, “It’s 12 movements because of the 12 days of Christmas. Each movement takes us through an historical time period in order, so the first movement is a Gregorian chant, the second day of Christmas is done in a medieval style, the third day is Renaissance, then there’s baroque, and it’ll take us through to John Phillip Sousa at the end.”

This number was so well received, the audience was moved to a standing ovation. “We only had one rehearsal with both the choirs and orchestra together after weeks of rehearsing separately,” Bell said. “To see it come together was great.

“But it’s not about us,” she said. “It’s about bringing joy and happiness into so many people’s lives, and I think we accomplished that.”

To Aaron D’Zurilla, a SCF freshman and one of the second violinists in the orchestra, the “Musicological Journey” was one of his favorites to play. “It’s very interesting going through the different eras of music with the 12 days of Christmas,” D’Zurilla said. “You’ve heard nothing like it before. It’s a wild ride.”

Chiodo and D’Zurilla are both music majors at SCF and want to pursue careers in music. For Chiodo, who graduated from Sarasota High School, the decision to study music was based on her love of performing. “I like the adrenaline rush, and I also love playing for the emotions as you perform and seeing the reaction of the audience, and as with any art, you draw people in,” she said. “And with the interpretation of what you’re doing you (are) able to draw people in.”

D’Zurilla, a Manatee High School graduate, chose to study music at SCF because of his desire to teach others. “I want to be a music educator,” he said. “In high school I was at a crossroads because I really liked music, but I like the other things I was doing. I was thinking about law but it was very stressful, so I looked at music,” said D’Zurilla, who started playing the violin in fifth grade. “I really wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with music.”

He made up his mind when his high school teacher asked him to help out some fellow students, showing them some techniques and teaching them. “I have to say one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever experienced is when you show someone something or you teach something to them and see it stick or see them progress because of something you taught them,” D’Zurilla said. “It’s (an) amazing rewarding feeling, and that’s why I want to be a teacher.”

Chiodo, who started piano lessons in the fourth grade, said she knows her future is in music and plans on continuing her education at a four-year university when she graduates from SCF in the spring.

She has to audition in January, February and March at several colleges before being accepted into their programs, where she will major in vocal performance and minor in elementary education.

“I’m Devon’s private voice teacher,” Dickerson said, “and she can go in many different directions. If she wanted to be a classical singer, she can do that. If she wanted to be a musical theater singer, she can do that.

“If she wanted to be a jazz singer, I say just get prepped up and take the opportunity when it happens.” Get the voice where it needs to be and the sky’s the limit,” the SCF instructor said of her student. “Chiodo and D’Zurilla are representative of many of the other students studying music at State College of Florida.

“Music has a long history and tradition at SCF,” Dickerson said. “They had a music program from the get-go when it was the Manatee Junior College.”

According to its website, SCF was established in 1957, and now serves 11,000 students annually at three campuses, Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Venice, and via online classes. Plans are being developed to build another campus on Erie Road in Parrish.

“Another 14,000 participants annually attend professional development and personal enrichment classes. The college has graduated more than 50,000 students since 1959,” according to the website.

The music department at SCF is an important part to the educational programs offered at the two-year institution. “If a student wants to study music after high school, we’re the only school in the area that offers it,” said Bell, who has been with SCF for 11 years. “So it’s very important that we provide that path for students.

“The other thing is in a culturally, artistic region like ours, music and the arts are highly valued,” she said. “It’s important for the state community college to be able to offer not only the education of the students but the performances for our patrons.”

The experience of performing in concerts for the community throughout the year also benefits the students. “I never played in an orchestra that accompanied a choir,” D’Zurilla said. “A big reason we can play so many pieces (during this concert) is here we’re forced to progress to a point where we can play these pieces. Before this we never had the instruction or direction as we do here at state college,” he said.

Dickerson, who has a master’s degree in vocal performance from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, said the students in the SCF music program would not have the same opportunities if they were freshman and sophomores at a four-year university.

“They would be competing with juniors and seniors and even graduate students,” she said. For example, Chiodo was the lead in the SCF musical production of “Secret Garden” recently, and she performed with a 15-piece orchestra.

“We can offer them many new things, and they have more opportunities,” Dickerson said, “plus, the beautiful facilities of the Neel Performing Arts Center.”

Bell, who completed a doctorate of Musical Arts degree at Boston University, credits the faculty, students, community and administration for the success of the music program at SCF. “We’re very fortunate to have all that,” she said.

The SCF has several spring concerts planned, including “The Best of the Best,” a showcase of music student artists, on Jan. 23; “20/20 Vision,” a combined symphonic band and choir concert, on Feb. 20; and “To the Four,” a SCF Bradenton Symphony Orchestra concert, on Feb. 27.

For more information about State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, visit its website at www.scf.edu or call 941-752-5000.

Watch Devon Chiodo perform with the SCF Big Band Ensemble on YouTube at youtu.be/kVRPkZqngHo and youtu.be/Ct_YhIDkQFE.