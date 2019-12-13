Recent Posts

Free service helps find senior facilities

With Helping Hands there’s no need to search alone

Published on: December 13, 2019

By LOIS KINDLE

A new, no-cost community resource aimed at assisting individuals and families find the right senior living facility to match their needs is now available in the greater Sun City Center area. It’s called Helping Hands, and its owner Matt Permuth wants to take the hassle out of the search.

“The goal for Helping Hands is to be the first stop in this search,” Permuth said. “My job is to reduce the noise and help people get to their destination with information they need to make decisions that will achieve the best outcome. I give them answers to questions they don’t even know they have.”

Helping Hands has agreements with 11 area independent living, assisted living and memory care residences between Sun City Center and Brandon. Examples are Twin Creeks, Magnolia Senior Living, Our Butterfly Home and Inspired Living.

Permuth visits each one and works with its administrators and staff to learn how well residents are served. He includes an analysis of state inspections and their results, third-party reviews and a comprehensive review of its day-to-day operations.

“We first learn what the individual seeking help needs, their socialization level, whether they would be best served at a small home or large facility, the types of meals they prefer, the level of assistance they need, their budget and more,” Permuth said. “Based on this information, we work to narrow down options to reduce the stress of having to search on their own.”

“People often get sales pitches from at least half a dozen facilities, and it can be time-consuming and overwhelming,” he said.

After narrowing options, Helping Hands then presents those that may be the best fit for the client and their needs and then personally guides the individual or family through the process of determining which option would be optimal.

“We never make the decision,” Permuth said. “The client always chooses.”

Once the decision is made, Helping Hands can offer support services to help make the move as smooth as possible and then follows up to ensure the client’s expectations are met.

Permuth spent almost two years as administrator at Sun Towers, the fourth largest assisted living facility in the state, and he has worked in Sun City Center for more than 10 years.

“I always wanted to help people wherever I’ve worked,” he said. “Over the years, I developed a deep compassion for seniors, especially those who don’t have families, and for helping them fulfill their needs.

“Knowledge brings confidence,” he added. “That’s why it’s important for people to take a proactive approach to becoming informed about this very important, life-changing decision.”

For more information on Helping Hands, call 813-787-9200 or email mattpermuth@helpinghandsflorida.net.