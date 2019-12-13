Recent Posts

Annual Christmas Tea
Annual Christmas Tea raises thousands for scholarships
Eighty or so guests attended the festively decorated GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club Dec. 7 for the club’s annual Christmas Tea.
Chaired for the second year by Barb Diana, the tea kicked off the holidays with a luncheon of finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, Devonshire cream and petite desserts. Every guest went home with a special handmade table favor made by club member Sharon Sweat.
The event raised $4,192 for the Ruskin Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, which will benefit graduating seniors from Lennard and East Bay High schools going on to technical school, community college or a four-year college and women wanting to finish their degrees.
Lois Kindle
Members of the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club kitchen crew take a quick break before serving their guests at the club’s annual Christmas Tea Dec. 7.
LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club’s festive décor included these colorful table “Toyland Christmas” settings at the club’s Dec. 7 Christmas Tea.
These ladies from Kings point came dressed in their finest for the Dec. 7 GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club Christmas Tea. From left are Jean DeWitz, Mary Thorne, Carol O’Conner and Carol Gunter.
Longtime GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club member Sonja Council, shone here with her famous cranberry and orange scones, gets ready to begin serving them to the 80 or so guests at this year’s Christmas Tea.
A long line of guests await the opening of the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club historic clubhouse Dec. 7 to be seated at the club’s annual Christmas Tea.
GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club member Polly Rothenbush looks at her seating chart to direct Martha Bosco, of Ruskin, to her seat at the recent GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club Christmas Tea.