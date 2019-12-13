Recent Posts

Annual Christmas Tea

Annual Christmas Tea raises thousands for scholarships

Published on: December 13, 2019

Eighty or so guests attended the festively decorated GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club Dec. 7 for the club’s annual Christmas Tea.

Chaired for the second year by Barb Diana, the tea kicked off the holidays with a luncheon of finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, Devonshire cream and petite desserts. Every guest went home with a special handmade table favor made by club member Sharon Sweat.

The event raised $4,192 for the Ruskin Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, which will benefit graduating seniors from Lennard and East Bay High schools going on to technical school, community college or a four-year college and women wanting to finish their degrees.

Lois Kindle